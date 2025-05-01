Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Aavegotchi Price(GHST)
The current price of Aavegotchi (GHST) today is 0.5085 USD with a current market cap of $ 26.82M USD. GHST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aavegotchi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 768.98K USD
- Aavegotchi price change within the day is +1.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 52.75M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GHST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GHST price information.
Track the price changes of Aavegotchi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00786
|+1.57%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1095
|-17.72%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0032
|+0.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2645
|-34.22%
Today, GHST recorded a change of $ +0.00786 (+1.57%), reflecting its latest market activity.Aavegotchi 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.1095 (-17.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.Aavegotchi 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, GHST saw a change of $ +0.0032 (+0.63%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Aavegotchi 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2645 (-34.22%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Aavegotchi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.37%
+1.57%
+1.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GHST was initiated as DAICO (DAO Governance Token Sale), which means that the funds raised are managed by the community. GHST is described as a DeFi-enabled crypto collectible project that allows users to collect, compete, and combine their Aavegotchis for a gamified DeFi experience.
Aavegotchi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aavegotchi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check GHST staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aavegotchi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aavegotchi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aavegotchi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GHST? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aavegotchi price prediction page.
Tracing GHST's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GHST's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aavegotchi price history page.
Looking for how to buy Aavegotchi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aavegotchi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 GHST to VND
₫13,381.1775
|1 GHST to AUD
A$0.79326
|1 GHST to GBP
￡0.37629
|1 GHST to EUR
€0.44748
|1 GHST to USD
$0.5085
|1 GHST to MYR
RM2.191635
|1 GHST to TRY
₺19.561995
|1 GHST to JPY
¥72.568035
|1 GHST to RUB
₽41.697
|1 GHST to INR
₹43.014015
|1 GHST to IDR
Rp8,474.99661
|1 GHST to KRW
₩724.35825
|1 GHST to PHP
₱28.35396
|1 GHST to EGP
￡E.25.847055
|1 GHST to BRL
R$2.88828
|1 GHST to CAD
C$0.70173
|1 GHST to BDT
৳61.798005
|1 GHST to NGN
₦814.90176
|1 GHST to UAH
₴21.107835
|1 GHST to VES
Bs43.731
|1 GHST to PKR
Rs142.954605
|1 GHST to KZT
₸259.70112
|1 GHST to THB
฿16.968645
|1 GHST to TWD
NT$16.28217
|1 GHST to AED
د.إ1.866195
|1 GHST to CHF
Fr0.41697
|1 GHST to HKD
HK$3.940875
|1 GHST to MAD
.د.م4.70871
|1 GHST to MXN
$9.9666
For a more in-depth understanding of Aavegotchi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee