What is Aavegotchi (GHST)

GHST was initiated as DAICO (DAO Governance Token Sale), which means that the funds raised are managed by the community. GHST is described as a DeFi-enabled crypto collectible project that allows users to collect, compete, and combine their Aavegotchis for a gamified DeFi experience.

Aavegotchi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aavegotchi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check GHST staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Aavegotchi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aavegotchi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aavegotchi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aavegotchi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GHST? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aavegotchi price prediction page.

Aavegotchi Price History

Tracing GHST's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GHST's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aavegotchi price history page.

How to buy Aavegotchi (GHST)

Looking for how to buy Aavegotchi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aavegotchi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GHST to Local Currencies

1 GHST to VND ₫ 13,381.1775 1 GHST to AUD A$ 0.79326 1 GHST to GBP ￡ 0.37629 1 GHST to EUR € 0.44748 1 GHST to USD $ 0.5085 1 GHST to MYR RM 2.191635 1 GHST to TRY ₺ 19.561995 1 GHST to JPY ¥ 72.568035 1 GHST to RUB ₽ 41.697 1 GHST to INR ₹ 43.014015 1 GHST to IDR Rp 8,474.99661 1 GHST to KRW ₩ 724.35825 1 GHST to PHP ₱ 28.35396 1 GHST to EGP ￡E. 25.847055 1 GHST to BRL R$ 2.88828 1 GHST to CAD C$ 0.70173 1 GHST to BDT ৳ 61.798005 1 GHST to NGN ₦ 814.90176 1 GHST to UAH ₴ 21.107835 1 GHST to VES Bs 43.731 1 GHST to PKR Rs 142.954605 1 GHST to KZT ₸ 259.70112 1 GHST to THB ฿ 16.968645 1 GHST to TWD NT$ 16.28217 1 GHST to AED د.إ 1.866195 1 GHST to CHF Fr 0.41697 1 GHST to HKD HK$ 3.940875 1 GHST to MAD .د.م 4.70871 1 GHST to MXN $ 9.9666

Aavegotchi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aavegotchi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications: