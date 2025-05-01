Join MEXC Today
Green Shiba Inu Price(GINUX)
The current price of Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) today is 0.0000001961 USD with a current market cap of $ 700.64K USD. GINUX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Green Shiba Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 208.45 USD
- Green Shiba Inu price change within the day is +2.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.57T USD
Track the price changes of Green Shiba Inu for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00000000469
|+2.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000000163
|+9.06%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000000116
|-5.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000000105
|-5.09%
Today, GINUX recorded a change of $ +0.00000000469 (+2.45%), reflecting its latest market activity.Green Shiba Inu 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000000163 (+9.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.Green Shiba Inu 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, GINUX saw a change of $ -0.0000000116 (-5.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Green Shiba Inu 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000000105 (-5.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Green Shiba Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+2.45%
+8.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment and supporting the main activists in this field as well as the good causes that matter the most to us all through the support of its green community. It is based on the BSC network.
|1 GINUX to VND
₫0.0051603715
|1 GINUX to AUD
A$0.000000305916
|1 GINUX to GBP
￡0.000000145114
|1 GINUX to EUR
€0.000000172568
|1 GINUX to USD
$0.0000001961
|1 GINUX to MYR
RM0.000000845191
|1 GINUX to TRY
₺0.000007543967
|1 GINUX to JPY
¥0.000027985431
|1 GINUX to RUB
₽0.0000160802
|1 GINUX to INR
₹0.000016588099
|1 GINUX to IDR
Rp0.003268332026
|1 GINUX to KRW
₩0.00027934445
|1 GINUX to PHP
₱0.000010934536
|1 GINUX to EGP
￡E.0.000009967763
|1 GINUX to BRL
R$0.000001113848
|1 GINUX to CAD
C$0.000000270618
|1 GINUX to BDT
৳0.000023832033
|1 GINUX to NGN
₦0.000314262016
|1 GINUX to UAH
₴0.000008140111
|1 GINUX to VES
Bs0.0000168646
|1 GINUX to PKR
Rs0.000055129593
|1 GINUX to KZT
₸0.000100152192
|1 GINUX to THB
฿0.000006543857
|1 GINUX to TWD
NT$0.000006279122
|1 GINUX to AED
د.إ0.000000719687
|1 GINUX to CHF
Fr0.000000160802
|1 GINUX to HKD
HK$0.000001519775
|1 GINUX to MAD
.د.م0.000001815886
|1 GINUX to MXN
$0.00000384356
For a more in-depth understanding of Green Shiba Inu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
