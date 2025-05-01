Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Moonbeam Price(GLMR)
The current price of Moonbeam (GLMR) today is 0.08173 USD with a current market cap of $ 79.62M USD. GLMR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Moonbeam Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 569.27K USD
- Moonbeam price change within the day is +0.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 974.17M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GLMR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GLMR price information.
Track the price changes of Moonbeam for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0004148
|+0.51%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00858
|+11.72%
|60 Days
|$ -0.03277
|-28.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.08997
|-52.40%
Today, GLMR recorded a change of $ +0.0004148 (+0.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.Moonbeam 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00858 (+11.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.Moonbeam 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, GLMR saw a change of $ -0.03277 (-28.63%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Moonbeam 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.08997 (-52.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Moonbeam: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.70%
+0.51%
+3.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moonbeam is an EVM-compatible and substrate-based blockchain, which operates as a Polkadot parachain. Glimmer (GLMR) is the utility and governance token of the network, users can participate in governance, paying transaction fees, earning rewards through providing liquidity, and staking.
Moonbeam is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Moonbeam investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check GLMR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Moonbeam on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Moonbeam buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Moonbeam, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GLMR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Moonbeam price prediction page.
Tracing GLMR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GLMR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Moonbeam price history page.
Looking for how to buy Moonbeam? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Moonbeam on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 GLMR to VND
₫2,150.72495
|1 GLMR to AUD
A$0.1274988
|1 GLMR to GBP
￡0.0604802
|1 GLMR to EUR
€0.0719224
|1 GLMR to USD
$0.08173
|1 GLMR to MYR
RM0.3522563
|1 GLMR to TRY
₺3.1441531
|1 GLMR to JPY
¥11.6636883
|1 GLMR to RUB
₽6.70186
|1 GLMR to INR
₹6.9135407
|1 GLMR to IDR
Rp1,362.1661218
|1 GLMR to KRW
₩116.424385
|1 GLMR to PHP
₱4.5572648
|1 GLMR to EGP
￡E.4.1543359
|1 GLMR to BRL
R$0.4642264
|1 GLMR to CAD
C$0.1127874
|1 GLMR to BDT
৳9.9326469
|1 GLMR to NGN
₦130.9772288
|1 GLMR to UAH
₴3.3926123
|1 GLMR to VES
Bs7.02878
|1 GLMR to PKR
Rs22.9767549
|1 GLMR to KZT
₸41.7411456
|1 GLMR to THB
฿2.7273301
|1 GLMR to TWD
NT$2.6169946
|1 GLMR to AED
د.إ0.2999491
|1 GLMR to CHF
Fr0.0670186
|1 GLMR to HKD
HK$0.6334075
|1 GLMR to MAD
.د.م0.7568198
|1 GLMR to MXN
$1.601908
For a more in-depth understanding of Moonbeam, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee