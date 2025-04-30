GMX Logo

GMX Price(GMX)

USD

GMX (GMX) Live Price Chart

$14.32
$14.32
-8.49%(1D)

GMX Live Price Data & Information

The current price of GMX (GMX) today is 14.3 USD with a current market cap of $ 144.59M USD. GMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GMX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 896.68K USD
- GMX price change within the day is -8.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.11M USD

Get real-time price updates of the GMX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GMX price information.

GMX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of GMX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -1.3286-8.49%
30 Days$ +2.49+21.08%
60 Days$ -2.89-16.82%
90 Days$ -7.16-33.37%
GMX Price Change Today

Today, GMX recorded a change of $ -1.3286 (-8.49%), reflecting its latest market activity.

GMX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +2.49 (+21.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.

GMX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GMX saw a change of $ -2.89 (-16.82%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

GMX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -7.16 (-33.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GMX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of GMX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 14.3
$ 14.3

$ 15.72
$ 15.72

$ 91.2
$ 91.2

-2.46%

-8.49%

-6.30%

GMX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 144.59M
$ 144.59M

$ 896.68K
$ 896.68K

10.11M
10.11M

What is GMX (GMX)

GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that supports low swap fees and zero price impact trades.

GMX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GMX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GMX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about GMX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GMX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GMX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as GMX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GMX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our GMX price prediction page.

GMX Price History

Tracing GMX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GMX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our GMX price history page.

How to buy GMX (GMX)

Looking for how to buy GMX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GMX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GMX to Local Currencies

1 GMX to VND
376,304.5
1 GMX to AUD
A$22.451
1 GMX to GBP
10.582
1 GMX to EUR
12.584
1 GMX to USD
$14.3
1 GMX to MYR
RM61.633
1 GMX to TRY
550.264
1 GMX to JPY
¥2,043.041
1 GMX to RUB
1,162.161
1 GMX to INR
1,209.494
1 GMX to IDR
Rp238,333.238
1 GMX to KRW
20,370.35
1 GMX to PHP
798.512
1 GMX to EGP
￡E.726.154
1 GMX to BRL
R$80.795
1 GMX to CAD
C$19.734
1 GMX to BDT
1,737.879
1 GMX to NGN
22,916.608
1 GMX to UAH
593.593
1 GMX to VES
Bs1,229.8
1 GMX to PKR
Rs4,020.159
1 GMX to KZT
7,303.296
1 GMX to THB
฿477.763
1 GMX to TWD
NT$458.315
1 GMX to AED
د.إ52.481
1 GMX to CHF
Fr11.726
1 GMX to HKD
HK$110.825
1 GMX to MAD
.د.م131.989
1 GMX to MXN
$280.566

GMX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GMX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official GMX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GMX

$14.3
