Gnosis Price(GNO)
The current price of Gnosis (GNO) today is 110.65 USD with a current market cap of $ 286.40M USD. GNO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gnosis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 120.97K USD
- Gnosis price change within the day is +0.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.59M USD
Track the price changes of Gnosis for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0885
|+0.08%
|30 Days
|$ -8.45
|-7.10%
|60 Days
|$ -37.15
|-25.14%
|90 Days
|$ -105.45
|-48.80%
Today, GNO recorded a change of $ +0.0885 (+0.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.Gnosis 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -8.45 (-7.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.Gnosis 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, GNO saw a change of $ -37.15 (-25.14%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Gnosis 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -105.45 (-48.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Gnosis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
+0.08%
-2.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gnosis Chain is one of the first Ethereum sidechains and has stayed true to its values. It consists of a variety of products, including Gnosis Safe, Gnosis Protocol and GnosisDAO, allowing users to create, trade, and hold digital assets on Ethereum.
|1 GNO to VND
₫2,911,754.75
|1 GNO to AUD
A$172.614
|1 GNO to GBP
￡81.881
|1 GNO to EUR
€97.372
|1 GNO to USD
$110.65
|1 GNO to MYR
RM476.9015
|1 GNO to TRY
₺4,256.7055
|1 GNO to JPY
¥15,795.2875
|1 GNO to RUB
₽9,073.3
|1 GNO to INR
₹9,359.8835
|1 GNO to IDR
Rp1,844,165.929
|1 GNO to KRW
₩157,620.925
|1 GNO to PHP
₱6,169.844
|1 GNO to EGP
￡E.5,623.233
|1 GNO to BRL
R$627.3855
|1 GNO to CAD
C$151.5905
|1 GNO to BDT
৳13,447.2945
|1 GNO to NGN
₦177,323.264
|1 GNO to UAH
₴4,593.0815
|1 GNO to VES
Bs9,515.9
|1 GNO to PKR
Rs31,107.0345
|1 GNO to KZT
₸56,511.168
|1 GNO to THB
฿3,692.3905
|1 GNO to TWD
NT$3,543.013
|1 GNO to AED
د.إ406.0855
|1 GNO to CHF
Fr90.733
|1 GNO to HKD
HK$857.5375
|1 GNO to MAD
.د.م1,024.619
|1 GNO to MXN
$2,168.74
For a more in-depth understanding of Gnosis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
