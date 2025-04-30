Gains Network Logo

The current price of Gains Network (GNS) today is 1.494 USD with a current market cap of $ 44.95M USD. GNS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gains Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 91.12K USD
- Gains Network price change within the day is -1.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 30.09M USD

Get real-time price updates of the GNS to USD price on MEXC.

GNS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Gains Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.02491-1.64%
30 Days$ +0.151+11.24%
60 Days$ -0.002-0.14%
90 Days$ -0.026-1.72%
Gains Network Price Change Today

Today, GNS recorded a change of $ -0.02491 (-1.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Gains Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.151 (+11.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Gains Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GNS saw a change of $ -0.002 (-0.14%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Gains Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.026 (-1.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GNS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Gains Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.97%

-1.64%

-4.60%

GNS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Gains Network (GNS)

Gains Network is developing gTrade, a liquidity-efficient, powerful, and user-friendly decentralized leveraged trading platform. gTrade, our first product, wouldn't exist without the GNS token ($GNS). It acts as a mechanism of liquidity efficiency which helps us capitalise on our resources and offer the best trading experience - as well as returns for those participating in the ecosystem. Over its lifetime it has been net deflationary.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GNS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Gains Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Gains Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Gains Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GNS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Gains Network Price History

Tracing GNS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GNS's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Gains Network (GNS)

Gains Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gains Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gains Network

