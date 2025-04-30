Gitcoin Logo

$0.3105
The current price of Gitcoin (GTC) today is 0.3105 USD with a current market cap of $ 29.78M USD. GTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gitcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 304.11K USD
- Gitcoin price change within the day is -1.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 95.91M USD

GTC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Gitcoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.003994-1.27%
30 Days$ +0.0077+2.54%
60 Days$ -0.1165-27.29%
90 Days$ -0.274-46.88%
Gitcoin Price Change Today

Today, GTC recorded a change of $ -0.003994 (-1.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Gitcoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0077 (+2.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Gitcoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GTC saw a change of $ -0.1165 (-27.29%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Gitcoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.274 (-46.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GTC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Gitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3068
$ 0.3068$ 0.3068

$ 0.3236
$ 0.3236$ 0.3236

$ 28.957
$ 28.957$ 28.957

-2.18%

-1.27%

-2.49%

GTC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 29.78M
$ 29.78M$ 29.78M

$ 304.11K
$ 304.11K$ 304.11K

95.91M
95.91M 95.91M

What is Gitcoin (GTC)

Gitcoin is where communities unite to build and fund the open web.GTC is a governance token for credibly neutral developer talent and public goods funding, and the means to progressively decentralize the Gitcoin platform through the GitcoinDAO.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GTC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Gitcoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Gitcoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Gitcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GTC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Gitcoin price prediction page.

Gitcoin Price History

Tracing GTC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GTC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Gitcoin price history page.

How to buy Gitcoin (GTC)

GTC to Local Currencies

1 GTC to VND
8,170.8075
1 GTC to AUD
A$0.487485
1 GTC to GBP
0.22977
1 GTC to EUR
0.270135
1 GTC to USD
$0.3105
1 GTC to MYR
RM1.338255
1 GTC to TRY
11.94804
1 GTC to JPY
¥44.330085
1 GTC to RUB
25.23744
1 GTC to INR
26.26209
1 GTC to IDR
Rp5,174.99793
1 GTC to KRW
442.30725
1 GTC to PHP
17.33832
1 GTC to EGP
￡E.15.76719
1 GTC to BRL
R$1.754325
1 GTC to CAD
C$0.42849
1 GTC to BDT
37.735065
1 GTC to NGN
497.59488
1 GTC to UAH
12.888855
1 GTC to VES
Bs26.703
1 GTC to PKR
Rs87.290865
1 GTC to KZT
158.57856
1 GTC to THB
฿10.373805
1 GTC to TWD
NT$9.951525
1 GTC to AED
د.إ1.139535
1 GTC to CHF
Fr0.25461
1 GTC to HKD
HK$2.406375
1 GTC to MAD
.د.م2.865915
1 GTC to MXN
$6.09201

Gitcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gitcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Gitcoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gitcoin

Disclaimer

$0.3105
