What is GUNZ (GUN)

GUNZ is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for AAA Web3 gaming, developed by Gunzilla Games. It powers a comprehensive gaming ecosystem with services tailored to the needs of both developers and players. Originally created to support a community-driven economy for Gunzilla's flagship title, Off The Grid (OTG), GUNZ has evolved into a full-featured platform offering blockchain-native infrastructure essential for modern game development.

GUNZ Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GUNZ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

