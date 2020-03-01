Join MEXC Today
HIVE Price(HIVE)
The current price of HIVE (HIVE) today is 0.251 USD with a current market cap of $ 125.69M USD. HIVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HIVE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 636.48K USD
- HIVE price change within the day is +1.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.75M USD
Track the price changes of HIVE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.002581
|+1.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0199
|+8.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0323
|-11.41%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1635
|-39.45%
Today, HIVE recorded a change of $ +0.002581 (+1.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.HIVE 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0199 (+8.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.HIVE 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, HIVE saw a change of $ -0.0323 (-11.41%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.HIVE 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1635 (-39.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of HIVE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.52%
+1.04%
+1.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.
Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.
