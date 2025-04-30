What is Hamster Kombat (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat is a crypto exchange CEO simulator game built on Telegram with 300 million players. Its mission is to smoothly onboard 1,000,000,000 Web2 users into Web3.

Hamster Kombat Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Hamster Kombat, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HMSTR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Hamster Kombat price prediction page.

Hamster Kombat Price History

Tracing HMSTR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HMSTR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Hamster Kombat price history page.

How to buy Hamster Kombat (HMSTR)

HMSTR to Local Currencies

1 HMSTR to VND ₫ 67.550605 1 HMSTR to AUD A$ 0.00400452 1 HMSTR to GBP ￡ 0.00189958 1 HMSTR to EUR € 0.00223329 1 HMSTR to USD $ 0.002567 1 HMSTR to MYR RM 0.01106377 1 HMSTR to TRY ₺ 0.09877816 1 HMSTR to JPY ¥ 0.36649059 1 HMSTR to RUB ₽ 0.20864576 1 HMSTR to INR ₹ 0.21711686 1 HMSTR to IDR Rp 42.78331622 1 HMSTR to KRW ₩ 3.6566915 1 HMSTR to PHP ₱ 0.14334128 1 HMSTR to EGP ￡E. 0.13035226 1 HMSTR to BRL R$ 0.01452922 1 HMSTR to CAD C$ 0.00354246 1 HMSTR to BDT ৳ 0.31196751 1 HMSTR to NGN ₦ 4.11377152 1 HMSTR to UAH ₴ 0.10655617 1 HMSTR to VES Bs 0.220762 1 HMSTR to PKR Rs 0.72166071 1 HMSTR to KZT ₸ 1.31101824 1 HMSTR to THB ฿ 0.08568646 1 HMSTR to TWD NT$ 0.08224668 1 HMSTR to AED د.إ 0.00942089 1 HMSTR to CHF Fr 0.00210494 1 HMSTR to HKD HK$ 0.01989425 1 HMSTR to MAD .د.م 0.02369341 1 HMSTR to MXN $ 0.05033887

Hamster Kombat Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hamster Kombat What is the price of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) today? The live price of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is 0.002567 USD . What is the market cap of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR)? The current market cap of Hamster Kombat is $ 165.25M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HMSTR by its real-time market price of 0.002567 USD . What is the circulating supply of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR)? The current circulating supply of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is 64.38B USD . What was the highest price of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is 0.0189 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is $ 1.55M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

