Handshake (HNS) Live Price Chart

HNS Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Handshake (HNS) today is 0.006412 USD with a current market cap of $ 4.23M USD. HNS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Handshake Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.19K USD
- Handshake price change within the day is -7.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 659.41M USD

Get real-time price updates of the HNS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

HNS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Handshake for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00051166-7.39%
30 Days$ -0.000414-6.07%
60 Days$ -0.001942-23.25%
90 Days$ -0.004439-40.91%
Handshake Price Change Today

Today, HNS recorded a change of $ -0.00051166 (-7.39%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Handshake 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000414 (-6.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Handshake 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HNS saw a change of $ -0.001942 (-23.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Handshake 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.004439 (-40.91%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HNS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Handshake: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

HNS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Handshake (HNS)

Handshake is a decentralized, permissionless naming protocol where every peer is validating and in charge of managing the root DNS naming zone with the goal of creating an alternative to existing Certificate Authorities and naming sys tem.

Handshake is a decentralized, permissionless naming protocol where every peer is validating and in charge of managing the root DNS naming zone with the goal of creating an alternative to existing Certificate Authorities and naming sys tem.

Handshake is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HNS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Handshake on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Handshake buying experience smooth and informed.

Handshake Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Handshake, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HNS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Handshake price prediction page.

Handshake Price History

Tracing HNS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HNS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Handshake price history page.

How to buy Handshake (HNS)

Looking for how to buy Handshake? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Handshake on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

HNS to Local Currencies

Handshake Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Handshake, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Handshake Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Handshake

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

