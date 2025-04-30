Hivemapper Logo

The current price of Hivemapper (HONEY) today is 0.03196 USD with a current market cap of $ 135.58M USD. HONEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hivemapper Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.47K USD
- Hivemapper price change within the day is +3.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.24B USD

Get real-time price updates of the HONEY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

HONEY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Hivemapper for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000988+3.19%
30 Days$ -0.00247-7.18%
60 Days$ -0.00739-18.79%
90 Days$ -0.03075-49.04%
Hivemapper Price Change Today

Today, HONEY recorded a change of $ +0.000988 (+3.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Hivemapper 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00247 (-7.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Hivemapper 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HONEY saw a change of $ -0.00739 (-18.79%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Hivemapper 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03075 (-49.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HONEY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Hivemapper: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03066
$ 0.03066$ 0.03066

$ 0.03277
$ 0.03277$ 0.03277

$ 0.14067
$ 0.14067$ 0.14067

-2.03%

+3.19%

+6.10%

HONEY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 135.58M
$ 135.58M$ 135.58M

$ 23.47K
$ 23.47K$ 23.47K

4.24B
4.24B 4.24B

What is Hivemapper (HONEY)

Hivemapper is a decentralized mapping network powered by a global community of contributors who use dashcams to capture street-level imagery. Our goal is to build a fresh, up-to-date, and accessible map of the world, using contributions from everyday drivers and advanced AI technology. Unlike traditional maps, our approach allows us to keep map data current and relevant for a wide range of users and industries.

Additionally, you can:
Hivemapper Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Hivemapper, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HONEY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Hivemapper Price History

Tracing HONEY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HONEY's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Hivemapper (HONEY)

HONEY to Local Currencies

1 HONEY to VND
841.0274
1 HONEY to AUD
A$0.0498576
1 HONEY to GBP
0.0236504
1 HONEY to EUR
0.0278052
1 HONEY to USD
$0.03196
1 HONEY to MYR
RM0.1377476
1 HONEY to TRY
1.2298208
1 HONEY to JPY
¥4.5648468
1 HONEY to RUB
2.5977088
1 HONEY to INR
2.7025376
1 HONEY to IDR
Rp532.6664536
1 HONEY to KRW
45.52702
1 HONEY to PHP
1.7846464
1 HONEY to EGP
￡E.1.6245268
1 HONEY to BRL
R$0.1808936
1 HONEY to CAD
C$0.0441048
1 HONEY to BDT
3.8840988
1 HONEY to NGN
51.2178176
1 HONEY to UAH
1.3266596
1 HONEY to VES
Bs2.74856
1 HONEY to PKR
Rs8.9849148
1 HONEY to KZT
16.3226112
1 HONEY to THB
฿1.0661856
1 HONEY to TWD
NT$1.0239984
1 HONEY to AED
د.إ0.1172932
1 HONEY to CHF
Fr0.0262072
1 HONEY to HKD
HK$0.24769
1 HONEY to MAD
.د.م0.2949908
1 HONEY to MXN
$0.6267356

Hivemapper Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hivemapper, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Hivemapper Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hivemapper

