What is HOP (HOP)

Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.

Additionally, you can:

HOP Price Prediction

HOP Price History

How to buy HOP (HOP)

HOP to Local Currencies

1 HOP to VND ₫ 179.336725 1 HOP to AUD A$ 0.0106314 1 HOP to GBP ￡ 0.0050431 1 HOP to EUR € 0.0059972 1 HOP to USD $ 0.006815 1 HOP to MYR RM 0.02937265 1 HOP to TRY ₺ 0.2622412 1 HOP to JPY ¥ 0.97270495 1 HOP to RUB ₽ 0.55876185 1 HOP to INR ₹ 0.57661715 1 HOP to IDR Rp 113.5832879 1 HOP to KRW ₩ 9.7079675 1 HOP to PHP ₱ 0.37993625 1 HOP to EGP ￡E. 0.3463383 1 HOP to BRL R$ 0.03864105 1 HOP to CAD C$ 0.00933655 1 HOP to BDT ৳ 0.82822695 1 HOP to NGN ₦ 10.9214464 1 HOP to UAH ₴ 0.28289065 1 HOP to VES Bs 0.58609 1 HOP to PKR Rs 1.91590095 1 HOP to KZT ₸ 3.4805568 1 HOP to THB ฿ 0.22741655 1 HOP to TWD NT$ 0.2182163 1 HOP to AED د.إ 0.02501105 1 HOP to CHF Fr 0.0055883 1 HOP to HKD HK$ 0.05281625 1 HOP to MAD .د.م 0.0631069 1 HOP to MXN $ 0.133574

HOP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HOP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications: