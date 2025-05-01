Join MEXC Today
Honeyland Price(HXD)
The current price of Honeyland (HXD) today is 0.00583 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HXD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Honeyland Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 60.56K USD
- Honeyland price change within the day is -1.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Honeyland for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00009
|-1.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00436
|-42.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00363
|-38.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00707
|-54.81%
Today, HXD recorded a change of $ -0.00009 (-1.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.Honeyland 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00436 (-42.79%), showing the token's short-term performance.Honeyland 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, HXD saw a change of $ -0.00363 (-38.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Honeyland 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00707 (-54.81%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Honeyland: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.56%
-1.52%
-22.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Honeyland is the first mobile FTP (Free To Play) strategy game from Hexagon Studios approved and available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Studio builds high quality games and distributes them on scale to millions of players around the world. HXD is the single diverse utility token of Honeyland with a ton of usage in-game and outside. Big companies like Solana, Magic Eden, Samsung, Master Card, Cibona Basket Ball team etc are investors and partners of Honeyland Project.
|1 HXD to VND
₫153.41645
|1 HXD to AUD
A$0.0090948
|1 HXD to GBP
￡0.0043142
|1 HXD to EUR
€0.0051304
|1 HXD to USD
$0.00583
|1 HXD to MYR
RM0.0251273
|1 HXD to TRY
₺0.2243384
|1 HXD to JPY
¥0.8324657
|1 HXD to RUB
₽0.47806
|1 HXD to INR
₹0.4932763
|1 HXD to IDR
Rp97.1666278
|1 HXD to KRW
₩8.304835
|1 HXD to PHP
₱0.3250225
|1 HXD to EGP
￡E.0.2962806
|1 HXD to BRL
R$0.0330561
|1 HXD to CAD
C$0.0079871
|1 HXD to BDT
৳0.7085199
|1 HXD to NGN
₦9.3429248
|1 HXD to UAH
₴0.2420033
|1 HXD to VES
Bs0.50138
|1 HXD to PKR
Rs1.6389879
|1 HXD to KZT
₸2.9774976
|1 HXD to THB
฿0.1945471
|1 HXD to TWD
NT$0.1866766
|1 HXD to AED
د.إ0.0213961
|1 HXD to CHF
Fr0.0047806
|1 HXD to HKD
HK$0.0451825
|1 HXD to MAD
.د.م0.0539858
|1 HXD to MXN
$0.114268
