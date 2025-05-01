Join MEXC Today
Hyve Price(HYVE)
The current price of Hyve (HYVE) today is 0.00772 USD with a current market cap of $ 197.99K USD. HYVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hyve Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 35.32K USD
- Hyve price change within the day is +1.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 25.65M USD
Track the price changes of Hyve for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0000795
|+1.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00067
|-7.99%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00212
|-21.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00414
|-34.91%
Today, HYVE recorded a change of $ +0.0000795 (+1.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.Hyve 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00067 (-7.99%), showing the token's short-term performance.Hyve 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, HYVE saw a change of $ -0.00212 (-21.55%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Hyve 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00414 (-34.91%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Hyve: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.51%
+1.04%
+4.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HYVE is a blockchain-based freelancing platform that allows both employers and freelancers to work together in a safe way. We offer the most secure marketplace for people to browse profiles of freelancer candidates and hire them, as the payments are always escrowed, furthermore all the payments are instant. HYVE can also be used by service providers who are looking to offer their services through a marketplace, making it both easy and safe to find new clients. On top of that, HYVE has the lowest fees out of all freelance platforms, more collaboration methods, built-in dispute system and even management tools to make handling employees and contractors an easy feat.
|1 HYVE to VND
₫203.1518
|1 HYVE to AUD
A$0.0120432
|1 HYVE to GBP
￡0.0057128
|1 HYVE to EUR
€0.0067936
|1 HYVE to USD
$0.00772
|1 HYVE to MYR
RM0.0332732
|1 HYVE to TRY
₺0.2970656
|1 HYVE to JPY
¥1.1023388
|1 HYVE to RUB
₽0.63304
|1 HYVE to INR
₹0.6531892
|1 HYVE to IDR
Rp128.6666152
|1 HYVE to KRW
₩10.99714
|1 HYVE to PHP
₱0.43039
|1 HYVE to EGP
￡E.0.3923304
|1 HYVE to BRL
R$0.0437724
|1 HYVE to CAD
C$0.0105764
|1 HYVE to BDT
৳0.9382116
|1 HYVE to NGN
₦12.3717632
|1 HYVE to UAH
₴0.3204572
|1 HYVE to VES
Bs0.66392
|1 HYVE to PKR
Rs2.1703236
|1 HYVE to KZT
₸3.9427584
|1 HYVE to THB
฿0.2576164
|1 HYVE to TWD
NT$0.2471944
|1 HYVE to AED
د.إ0.0283324
|1 HYVE to CHF
Fr0.0063304
|1 HYVE to HKD
HK$0.05983
|1 HYVE to MAD
.د.م0.0714872
|1 HYVE to MXN
$0.151312
