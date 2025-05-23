What is ICECREAM (ICECREAM)

IceCream AI is a DeFAI protocol that allows users to permissionlessly create and earn from Glaze Pools (GPs) based on their social media activity, primarily on X.

ICECREAM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ICECREAM investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



ICECREAM Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ICECREAM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ICECREAM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ICECREAM price prediction page.

ICECREAM Price History

Tracing ICECREAM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ICECREAM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ICECREAM price history page.

How to buy ICECREAM (ICECREAM)

Looking for how to buy ICECREAM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ICECREAM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ICECREAM to Local Currencies

1 ICECREAM to VND ₫ 423.33291 1 ICECREAM to AUD A$ 0.0252603 1 ICECREAM to GBP ￡ 0.0120523 1 ICECREAM to EUR € 0.0143637 1 ICECREAM to USD $ 0.01651 1 ICECREAM to MYR RM 0.0698373 1 ICECREAM to TRY ₺ 0.6419088 1 ICECREAM to JPY ¥ 2.3535005 1 ICECREAM to RUB ₽ 1.3120497 1 ICECREAM to INR ₹ 1.4045057 1 ICECREAM to IDR Rp 266.2902853 1 ICECREAM to KRW ₩ 22.5546412 1 ICECREAM to PHP ₱ 0.9136634 1 ICECREAM to EGP ￡E. 0.8235188 1 ICECREAM to BRL R$ 0.0931164 1 ICECREAM to CAD C$ 0.0226187 1 ICECREAM to BDT ৳ 2.0115784 1 ICECREAM to NGN ₦ 26.2479282 1 ICECREAM to UAH ₴ 0.6854952 1 ICECREAM to VES Bs 1.55194 1 ICECREAM to PKR Rs 4.6544992 1 ICECREAM to KZT ₸ 8.444865 1 ICECREAM to THB ฿ 0.5388864 1 ICECREAM to TWD NT$ 0.4948047 1 ICECREAM to AED د.إ 0.0605917 1 ICECREAM to CHF Fr 0.0135382 1 ICECREAM to HKD HK$ 0.1292733 1 ICECREAM to MAD .د.م 0.1517269 1 ICECREAM to MXN $ 0.3176524

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ICECREAM What is the price of ICECREAM (ICECREAM) today? The live price of ICECREAM (ICECREAM) is 0.01651 USD . What is the market cap of ICECREAM (ICECREAM)? The current market cap of ICECREAM is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ICECREAM by its real-time market price of 0.01651 USD . What is the circulating supply of ICECREAM (ICECREAM)? The current circulating supply of ICECREAM (ICECREAM) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of ICECREAM (ICECREAM)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of ICECREAM (ICECREAM) is 0.02223 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ICECREAM (ICECREAM)? The 24-hour trading volume of ICECREAM (ICECREAM) is $ 52.85K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

