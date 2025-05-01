Join MEXC Today
Internet Computer Price(ICP)
The current price of Internet Computer (ICP) today is 4.853 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.59B USD. ICP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Internet Computer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.46M USD
- Internet Computer price change within the day is +0.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 532.67M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ICP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ICP price information.
Track the price changes of Internet Computer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01065
|+0.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.477
|-8.95%
|60 Days
|$ -1.619
|-25.02%
|90 Days
|$ -4.27
|-46.81%
Today, ICP recorded a change of $ +0.01065 (+0.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.Internet Computer 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.477 (-8.95%), showing the token's short-term performance.Internet Computer 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ICP saw a change of $ -1.619 (-25.02%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Internet Computer 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -4.27 (-46.81%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Internet Computer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
+0.22%
-6.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.
Internet Computer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Internet Computer investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check ICP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Internet Computer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Internet Computer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Internet Computer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ICP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Internet Computer price prediction page.
Tracing ICP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ICP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Internet Computer price history page.
Looking for how to buy Internet Computer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Internet Computer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
For a more in-depth understanding of Internet Computer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
