USD

IDEX (IDEX) Live Price Chart

$0.02594
$0.02594$0.02594
-0.65%(1D)

IDEX Live Price Data & Information

The current price of IDEX (IDEX) today is 0.02594 USD with a current market cap of $ 24.35M USD. IDEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IDEX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 207.77K USD
- IDEX price change within the day is -0.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 938.75M USD

Get real-time price updates of the IDEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

IDEX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of IDEX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001697-0.65%
30 Days$ +0.00068+2.69%
60 Days$ -0.00707-21.42%
90 Days$ -0.02138-45.19%
IDEX Price Change Today

Today, IDEX recorded a change of $ -0.0001697 (-0.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.

IDEX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00068 (+2.69%), showing the token's short-term performance.

IDEX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IDEX saw a change of $ -0.00707 (-21.42%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

IDEX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02138 (-45.19%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IDEX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of IDEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02528
$ 0.02528$ 0.02528

$ 0.02699
$ 0.02699$ 0.02699

$ 0.97478
$ 0.97478$ 0.97478

-1.37%

-0.65%

-1.04%

IDEX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 24.35M
$ 24.35M$ 24.35M

$ 207.77K
$ 207.77K$ 207.77K

938.75M
938.75M 938.75M

What is IDEX (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. IDEX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 519,251,085.403 in circulation. The last known price of IDEX is $0.051546 USD and is down -5.87% over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $330,723.128 traded over the last 24 hours.

IDEX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your IDEX investments effectively.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IDEX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about IDEX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your IDEX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

IDEX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as IDEX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IDEX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our IDEX price prediction page.

IDEX Price History

Tracing IDEX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IDEX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our IDEX price history page.

How to buy IDEX (IDEX)

Looking for how to buy IDEX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase IDEX on MEXC.

IDEX to Local Currencies

1 IDEX to VND
682.6111
1 IDEX to AUD
A$0.0404664
1 IDEX to GBP
0.0191956
1 IDEX to EUR
0.0225678
1 IDEX to USD
$0.02594
1 IDEX to MYR
RM0.1118014
1 IDEX to TRY
0.9981712
1 IDEX to JPY
¥3.7050102
1 IDEX to RUB
2.1084032
1 IDEX to INR
2.1934864
1 IDEX to IDR
Rp432.3331604
1 IDEX to KRW
36.8988718
1 IDEX to PHP
1.4484896
1 IDEX to EGP
￡E.1.3185302
1 IDEX to BRL
R$0.1468204
1 IDEX to CAD
C$0.0357972
1 IDEX to BDT
3.1524882
1 IDEX to NGN
41.5704064
1 IDEX to UAH
1.0767694
1 IDEX to VES
Bs2.23084
1 IDEX to PKR
Rs7.2925122
1 IDEX to KZT
13.2480768
1 IDEX to THB
฿0.8653584
1 IDEX to TWD
NT$0.8311176
1 IDEX to AED
د.إ0.0951998
1 IDEX to CHF
Fr0.0212708
1 IDEX to HKD
HK$0.201035
1 IDEX to MAD
.د.م0.2394262
1 IDEX to MXN
$0.5086834

IDEX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IDEX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official IDEX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IDEX

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

IDEX
USD

1 IDEX = 0.02594 USD

Trade

IDEXUSDT
$0.02594
$0.02594$0.02594
-0.73%

