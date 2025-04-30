Illuvium Logo

The current price of Illuvium (ILV) today is 15.33 USD with a current market cap of $ 116.56M USD. ILV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Illuvium Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 435.05K USD
- Illuvium price change within the day is -1.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.60M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ILV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ILV price information.

ILV Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Illuvium for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.1799-1.16%
30 Days$ +2.31+17.74%
60 Days$ -1.85-10.77%
90 Days$ -16.02-51.11%
Illuvium Price Change Today

Today, ILV recorded a change of $ -0.1799 (-1.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Illuvium 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +2.31 (+17.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Illuvium 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ILV saw a change of $ -1.85 (-10.77%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Illuvium 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -16.02 (-51.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ILV Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Illuvium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 14.82
$ 14.82$ 14.82

$ 16.01
$ 16.01$ 16.01

$ 1,924.017
$ 1,924.017$ 1,924.017

-3.95%

-1.16%

-0.46%

ILV Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 116.56M
$ 116.56M$ 116.56M

$ 435.05K
$ 435.05K$ 435.05K

7.60M
7.60M 7.60M

What is Illuvium (ILV)

Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable immutable-X layer-two solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging assets, as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.

Illuvium Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Illuvium, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ILV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Illuvium price prediction page.

Illuvium Price History

Tracing ILV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ILV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Illuvium price history page.

How to buy Illuvium (ILV)

ILV to Local Currencies

1 ILV to VND
403,408.95
1 ILV to AUD
A$23.9148
1 ILV to GBP
11.3442
1 ILV to EUR
13.3371
1 ILV to USD
$15.33
1 ILV to MYR
RM66.0723
1 ILV to TRY
589.8984
1 ILV to JPY
¥2,189.5839
1 ILV to RUB
1,246.0224
1 ILV to INR
1,296.3048
1 ILV to IDR
Rp255,499.8978
1 ILV to KRW
21,806.4651
1 ILV to PHP
856.0272
1 ILV to EGP
￡E.779.2239
1 ILV to BRL
R$86.7678
1 ILV to CAD
C$21.1554
1 ILV to BDT
1,863.0549
1 ILV to NGN
24,567.2448
1 ILV to UAH
636.3483
1 ILV to VES
Bs1,318.38
1 ILV to PKR
Rs4,309.7229
1 ILV to KZT
7,829.3376
1 ILV to THB
฿511.4088
1 ILV to TWD
NT$491.1732
1 ILV to AED
د.إ56.2611
1 ILV to CHF
Fr12.5706
1 ILV to HKD
HK$118.8075
1 ILV to MAD
.د.م141.4959
1 ILV to MXN
$300.6213

Illuvium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Illuvium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Illuvium Website
Block Explorer

