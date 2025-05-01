What is IMGNAI (IMGNAI)

imgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom. Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn. $imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.

IMGNAI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your IMGNAI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check IMGNAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about IMGNAI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your IMGNAI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

IMGNAI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as IMGNAI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IMGNAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our IMGNAI price prediction page.

IMGNAI Price History

Tracing IMGNAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IMGNAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our IMGNAI price history page.

How to buy IMGNAI (IMGNAI)

Looking for how to buy IMGNAI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase IMGNAI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IMGNAI to Local Currencies

1 IMGNAI to VND ₫ 118.128035 1 IMGNAI to AUD A$ 0.00700284 1 IMGNAI to GBP ￡ 0.00332186 1 IMGNAI to EUR € 0.00395032 1 IMGNAI to USD $ 0.004489 1 IMGNAI to MYR RM 0.01934759 1 IMGNAI to TRY ₺ 0.17273672 1 IMGNAI to JPY ¥ 0.64098431 1 IMGNAI to RUB ₽ 0.368098 1 IMGNAI to INR ₹ 0.37981429 1 IMGNAI to IDR Rp 74.81663674 1 IMGNAI to KRW ₩ 6.3945805 1 IMGNAI to PHP ₱ 0.25026175 1 IMGNAI to EGP ￡E. 0.22813098 1 IMGNAI to BRL R$ 0.02545263 1 IMGNAI to CAD C$ 0.00614993 1 IMGNAI to BDT ৳ 0.54554817 1 IMGNAI to NGN ₦ 7.19389184 1 IMGNAI to UAH ₴ 0.18633839 1 IMGNAI to VES Bs 0.386054 1 IMGNAI to PKR Rs 1.26199257 1 IMGNAI to KZT ₸ 2.29262208 1 IMGNAI to THB ฿ 0.14979793 1 IMGNAI to TWD NT$ 0.14373778 1 IMGNAI to AED د.إ 0.01647463 1 IMGNAI to CHF Fr 0.00368098 1 IMGNAI to HKD HK$ 0.03478975 1 IMGNAI to MAD .د.م 0.04156814 1 IMGNAI to MXN $ 0.0879844

IMGNAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IMGNAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications: