Immortal Rising 2 Price(IMT)
The current price of Immortal Rising 2 (IMT) today is 0.002494 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IMT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Immortal Rising 2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 64.69K USD
- Immortal Rising 2 price change within the day is -0.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Immortal Rising 2 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00002494
|-0.99%
|30 Days
|$ -0.008516
|-77.35%
|60 Days
|$ -0.010006
|-80.05%
|90 Days
|$ -0.010006
|-80.05%
Today, IMT recorded a change of $ -0.00002494 (-0.99%), reflecting its latest market activity.Immortal Rising 2 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.008516 (-77.35%), showing the token's short-term performance.Immortal Rising 2 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, IMT saw a change of $ -0.010006 (-80.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Immortal Rising 2 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.010006 (-80.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Immortal Rising 2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.68%
-0.99%
-12.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Immortal Rising 2 is a next-gen mobile idle RPG by a 2024 BAFTA-winning game designer, topping the Google Play Store and iOS App Store after launch, currently leading the charts as the #1 game on Immutable zkEVM, and onboarding the next million gamers from web2 to web3.
|1 IMT to VND
₫65.62961
|1 IMT to AUD
A$0.00389064
|1 IMT to GBP
￡0.00184556
|1 IMT to EUR
€0.00219472
|1 IMT to USD
$0.002494
|1 IMT to MYR
RM0.01074914
|1 IMT to TRY
₺0.09596912
|1 IMT to JPY
¥0.35611826
|1 IMT to RUB
₽0.204508
|1 IMT to INR
₹0.21101734
|1 IMT to IDR
Rp41.56665004
|1 IMT to KRW
₩3.552703
|1 IMT to PHP
₱0.1390405
|1 IMT to EGP
￡E.0.12674508
|1 IMT to BRL
R$0.01414098
|1 IMT to CAD
C$0.00341678
|1 IMT to BDT
৳0.30309582
|1 IMT to NGN
₦3.99678464
|1 IMT to UAH
₴0.10352594
|1 IMT to VES
Bs0.214484
|1 IMT to PKR
Rs0.70113822
|1 IMT to KZT
₸1.27373568
|1 IMT to THB
฿0.08322478
|1 IMT to TWD
NT$0.07985788
|1 IMT to AED
د.إ0.00915298
|1 IMT to CHF
Fr0.00204508
|1 IMT to HKD
HK$0.0193285
|1 IMT to MAD
.د.م0.02309444
|1 IMT to MXN
$0.0488824
For a more in-depth understanding of Immortal Rising 2, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
