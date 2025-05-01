Join MEXC Today
Immutable X Price(IMX)
The current price of Immutable X (IMX) today is 0.5627 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.02B USD. IMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Immutable X Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.20M USD
- Immutable X price change within the day is +1.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.82B USD
Get real-time price updates of the IMX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IMX price information.
Track the price changes of Immutable X for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.005575
|+1.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0324
|+6.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1292
|-18.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.5673
|-50.21%
Today, IMX recorded a change of $ +0.005575 (+1.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.Immutable X 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0324 (+6.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.Immutable X 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, IMX saw a change of $ -0.1292 (-18.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Immutable X 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.5673 (-50.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Immutable X: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
+1.00%
-6.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.
For a more in-depth understanding of Immutable X, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
