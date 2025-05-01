Join MEXC Today
Indigo Protocol Price(INDY)
The current price of Indigo Protocol (INDY) today is 0.9684 USD with a current market cap of $ 15.55M USD. INDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Indigo Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 761.56 USD
- Indigo Protocol price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 16.05M USD
Get real-time price updates of the INDY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INDY price information.
Track the price changes of Indigo Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0419
|+4.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1078
|-10.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.6247
|-39.22%
Today, INDY recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.Indigo Protocol 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0419 (+4.52%), showing the token's short-term performance.Indigo Protocol 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, INDY saw a change of $ -0.1078 (-10.02%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Indigo Protocol 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.6247 (-39.22%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Indigo Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
+4.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Indigo Protocol is a synthetics protocol for on-chain price exposure to digital and real-world assets, built on Cardano.
|1 INDY to VND
₫25,483.446
|1 INDY to AUD
A$1.510704
|1 INDY to GBP
￡0.716616
|1 INDY to EUR
€0.852192
|1 INDY to USD
$0.9684
|1 INDY to MYR
RM4.173804
|1 INDY to TRY
₺37.264032
|1 INDY to JPY
¥138.277836
|1 INDY to RUB
₽79.4088
|1 INDY to INR
₹81.936324
|1 INDY to IDR
Rp16,139.993544
|1 INDY to KRW
₩1,379.4858
|1 INDY to PHP
₱53.9883
|1 INDY to EGP
￡E.49.214088
|1 INDY to BRL
R$5.490828
|1 INDY to CAD
C$1.326708
|1 INDY to BDT
৳117.689652
|1 INDY to NGN
₦1,551.919104
|1 INDY to UAH
₴40.198284
|1 INDY to VES
Bs83.2824
|1 INDY to PKR
Rs272.246292
|1 INDY to KZT
₸494.581248
|1 INDY to THB
฿32.315508
|1 INDY to TWD
NT$31.008168
|1 INDY to AED
د.إ3.554028
|1 INDY to CHF
Fr0.794088
|1 INDY to HKD
HK$7.5051
|1 INDY to MAD
.د.م8.967384
|1 INDY to MXN
$18.98064
For a more in-depth understanding of Indigo Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
