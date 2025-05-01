Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Interlay Price(INTR)
The current price of Interlay (INTR) today is 0.003398 USD with a current market cap of $ 227.73K USD. INTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Interlay Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 53.99K USD
- Interlay price change within the day is +0.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 67.02M USD
Get real-time price updates of the INTR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INTR price information.
Track the price changes of Interlay for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00001489
|+0.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000511
|-13.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.001884
|-35.67%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00438
|-56.32%
Today, INTR recorded a change of $ +0.00001489 (+0.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.Interlay 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000511 (-13.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.Interlay 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, INTR saw a change of $ -0.001884 (-35.67%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Interlay 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00438 (-56.32%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Interlay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
+0.44%
-0.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Interlay is a decentralized network dedicated to connecting crypto-currencies like Bitcoin with DeFi platforms like Polkadot and Ethereum. The Interlay network is hosted as a Polkadot parachain and will be connected to Cosmos, Ethereum and other major DeFi networks.
Interlay is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Interlay investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check INTR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Interlay on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Interlay buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Interlay, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of INTR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Interlay price prediction page.
Tracing INTR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing INTR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Interlay price history page.
Looking for how to buy Interlay? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Interlay on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 INTR to VND
₫89.41837
|1 INTR to AUD
A$0.00530088
|1 INTR to GBP
￡0.00251452
|1 INTR to EUR
€0.00299024
|1 INTR to USD
$0.003398
|1 INTR to MYR
RM0.01464538
|1 INTR to TRY
₺0.13075504
|1 INTR to JPY
¥0.48533634
|1 INTR to RUB
₽0.278636
|1 INTR to INR
₹0.28750478
|1 INTR to IDR
Rp56.63331068
|1 INTR to KRW
₩4.840451
|1 INTR to PHP
₱0.1894385
|1 INTR to EGP
￡E.0.17268636
|1 INTR to BRL
R$0.01926666
|1 INTR to CAD
C$0.00465526
|1 INTR to BDT
৳0.41295894
|1 INTR to NGN
₦5.44549888
|1 INTR to UAH
₴0.14105098
|1 INTR to VES
Bs0.292228
|1 INTR to PKR
Rs0.95527974
|1 INTR to KZT
₸1.73542656
|1 INTR to THB
฿0.11342524
|1 INTR to TWD
NT$0.10880396
|1 INTR to AED
د.إ0.01247066
|1 INTR to CHF
Fr0.00278636
|1 INTR to HKD
HK$0.0263345
|1 INTR to MAD
.د.م0.03146548
|1 INTR to MXN
$0.0666008
For a more in-depth understanding of Interlay, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee