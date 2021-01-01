Join MEXC Today
Inverse DAO Price(INV)
The current price of Inverse DAO (INV) today is 29.05 USD with a current market cap of $ 17.51M USD. INV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Inverse DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 53.60K USD
- Inverse DAO price change within the day is +1.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 602.75K USD
Track the price changes of Inverse DAO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.3785
|+1.32%
|30 Days
|$ -5.31
|-15.46%
|60 Days
|$ -3.44
|-10.59%
|90 Days
|$ -22.24
|-43.37%
Today, INV recorded a change of $ +0.3785 (+1.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.Inverse DAO 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -5.31 (-15.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.Inverse DAO 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, INV saw a change of $ -3.44 (-10.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Inverse DAO 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -22.24 (-43.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Inverse DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.00%
+1.32%
+3.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Inverse Finance is a protocol that offers passive no-loss investment in any token by following a Dollar-Cost Averaging strategy using stablecoin yield. Starting with ETH.
