IoTeX Network Price(IOTX)
The current price of IoTeX Network (IOTX) today is 0.01833 USD with a current market cap of $ 173.06M USD. IOTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IoTeX Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 459.63K USD
- IoTeX Network price change within the day is +0.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.44B USD
Track the price changes of IoTeX Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0000985
|+0.54%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00101
|+5.83%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00049
|-2.61%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01298
|-41.46%
Today, IOTX recorded a change of $ +0.0000985 (+0.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.IoTeX Network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00101 (+5.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.IoTeX Network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, IOTX saw a change of $ -0.00049 (-2.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.IoTeX Network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01298 (-41.46%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of IoTeX Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.54%
+0.54%
-5.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.
For a more in-depth understanding of IoTeX Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
