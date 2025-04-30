What is IQ (IQ)

The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to building a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The IQ token powers a knowledge ecosystem including applications such as IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia. IQ.wiki integrates AI for tasks including summarizing wiki articles. IQ is a DeFi and governance token with native staking enabled through HiIQ. The token is governed by BrainDAO which also includes BrainDAO's treasury of digital assets.

IQ Price Prediction

IQ Price History

How to buy IQ (IQ)

IQ to Local Currencies

1 IQ to VND ₫ 113.10187 1 IQ to AUD A$ 0.00670488 1 IQ to GBP ￡ 0.00318052 1 IQ to EUR € 0.00378224 1 IQ to USD $ 0.004298 1 IQ to MYR RM 0.01852438 1 IQ to TRY ₺ 0.16538704 1 IQ to JPY ¥ 0.61405526 1 IQ to RUB ₽ 0.34934144 1 IQ to INR ₹ 0.36352484 1 IQ to IDR Rp 71.63330468 1 IQ to KRW ₩ 6.11377606 1 IQ to PHP ₱ 0.24000032 1 IQ to EGP ￡E. 0.21846734 1 IQ to BRL R$ 0.02432668 1 IQ to CAD C$ 0.00593124 1 IQ to BDT ৳ 0.52233594 1 IQ to NGN ₦ 6.88780288 1 IQ to UAH ₴ 0.17840998 1 IQ to VES Bs 0.369628 1 IQ to PKR Rs 1.20829674 1 IQ to KZT ₸ 2.19507456 1 IQ to THB ฿ 0.14342426 1 IQ to TWD NT$ 0.1377509 1 IQ to AED د.إ 0.01577366 1 IQ to CHF Fr 0.00352436 1 IQ to HKD HK$ 0.0333095 1 IQ to MAD .د.م 0.03967054 1 IQ to MXN $ 0.08428378

IQ Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IQ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IQ What is the price of IQ (IQ) today? The live price of IQ (IQ) is 0.004298 USD . What is the market cap of IQ (IQ)? The current market cap of IQ is $ 91.33M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IQ by its real-time market price of 0.004298 USD . What is the circulating supply of IQ (IQ)? The current circulating supply of IQ (IQ) is 21.25B USD . What was the highest price of IQ (IQ)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of IQ (IQ) is 0.04 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of IQ (IQ)? The 24-hour trading volume of IQ (IQ) is $ 240.07K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

