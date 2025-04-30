Nifty Island Logo

Nifty Island Price(ISLAND)

USD

Nifty Island (ISLAND) Live Price Chart

$0.01976
$0.01976$0.01976
-3.89%(1D)

ISLAND Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Nifty Island (ISLAND) today is 0.01975 USD with a current market cap of $ 3.47M USD. ISLAND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nifty Island Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 105.04K USD
- Nifty Island price change within the day is -3.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 175.48M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ISLAND to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ISLAND price information.

ISLAND Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nifty Island for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0007998-3.88%
30 Days$ -0.00258-11.56%
60 Days$ -0.00812-29.14%
90 Days$ -0.03867-66.20%
Nifty Island Price Change Today

Today, ISLAND recorded a change of $ -0.0007998 (-3.88%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nifty Island 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00258 (-11.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nifty Island 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ISLAND saw a change of $ -0.00812 (-29.14%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nifty Island 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03867 (-66.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ISLAND Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nifty Island: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01942
$ 0.01942$ 0.01942

$ 0.02535
$ 0.02535$ 0.02535

$ 0.7836
$ 0.7836$ 0.7836

-0.11%

-3.88%

+17.28%

ISLAND Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.47M
$ 3.47M$ 3.47M

$ 105.04K
$ 105.04K$ 105.04K

175.48M
175.48M 175.48M

What is Nifty Island (ISLAND)

Nifty Island is building web3's gaming layer, an open gaming platform powered by user-generated content, where NFT, memecoin, and web3 communities can play, create, and earn rewards.

Nifty Island is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nifty Island investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ISLAND staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nifty Island on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nifty Island buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nifty Island Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nifty Island, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ISLAND? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nifty Island price prediction page.

Nifty Island Price History

Tracing ISLAND's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ISLAND's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nifty Island price history page.

How to buy Nifty Island (ISLAND)

Looking for how to buy Nifty Island? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nifty Island on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ISLAND to Local Currencies

1 ISLAND to VND
519.72125
1 ISLAND to AUD
A$0.03081
1 ISLAND to GBP
0.014615
1 ISLAND to EUR
0.01738
1 ISLAND to USD
$0.01975
1 ISLAND to MYR
RM0.0851225
1 ISLAND to TRY
0.75998
1 ISLAND to JPY
¥2.8216825
1 ISLAND to RUB
1.60528
1 ISLAND to INR
1.670455
1 ISLAND to IDR
Rp329.166535
1 ISLAND to KRW
28.0937825
1 ISLAND to PHP
1.10284
1 ISLAND to EGP
￡E.1.0038925
1 ISLAND to BRL
R$0.111785
1 ISLAND to CAD
C$0.027255
1 ISLAND to BDT
2.4002175
1 ISLAND to NGN
31.65056
1 ISLAND to UAH
0.8198225
1 ISLAND to VES
Bs1.6985
1 ISLAND to PKR
Rs5.5523175
1 ISLAND to KZT
10.08672
1 ISLAND to THB
฿0.6590575
1 ISLAND to TWD
NT$0.6329875
1 ISLAND to AED
د.إ0.0724825
1 ISLAND to CHF
Fr0.016195
1 ISLAND to HKD
HK$0.1530625
1 ISLAND to MAD
.د.م0.1822925
1 ISLAND to MXN
$0.3872975

Nifty Island Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nifty Island, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nifty Island Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nifty Island

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ISLAND
USD

1 ISLAND = 0.01975 USD

Trade

ISLANDUSDT
$0.01975
$0.01975$0.01975
-2.76%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee