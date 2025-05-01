Join MEXC Today
Ithaca Protocol Price(ITHACA)
The current price of Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) today is 0.01524 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.22M USD. ITHACA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ithaca Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 196.15 USD
- Ithaca Protocol price change within the day is +0.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 79.79M USD
Track the price changes of Ithaca Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0000592
|+0.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0168
|-52.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.02896
|-65.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05618
|-78.67%
Today, ITHACA recorded a change of $ +0.0000592 (+0.39%), reflecting its latest market activity.Ithaca Protocol 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0168 (-52.44%), showing the token's short-term performance.Ithaca Protocol 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ITHACA saw a change of $ -0.02896 (-65.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Ithaca Protocol 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.05618 (-78.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Ithaca Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-17.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ithaca is a Non-Custodial, Composable Option Protocol enabling optimal risk sharing across time and event horizons for professional and retail users as well modular decentralized infrastructure to spin up and market make complete option, option strategy, structured product markets on any underlying.
|1 ITHACA to VND
₫401.0406
|1 ITHACA to AUD
A$0.0237744
|1 ITHACA to GBP
￡0.0112776
|1 ITHACA to EUR
€0.0134112
|1 ITHACA to USD
$0.01524
|1 ITHACA to MYR
RM0.0656844
|1 ITHACA to TRY
₺0.5864352
|1 ITHACA to JPY
¥2.1767292
|1 ITHACA to RUB
₽1.24968
|1 ITHACA to INR
₹1.2894564
|1 ITHACA to IDR
Rp253.9998984
|1 ITHACA to KRW
₩21.70938
|1 ITHACA to PHP
₱0.84963
|1 ITHACA to EGP
￡E.0.7744968
|1 ITHACA to BRL
R$0.0864108
|1 ITHACA to CAD
C$0.0208788
|1 ITHACA to BDT
৳1.8521172
|1 ITHACA to NGN
₦24.4230144
|1 ITHACA to UAH
₴0.6326124
|1 ITHACA to VES
Bs1.31064
|1 ITHACA to PKR
Rs4.2844212
|1 ITHACA to KZT
₸7.7833728
|1 ITHACA to THB
฿0.5087112
|1 ITHACA to TWD
NT$0.4879848
|1 ITHACA to AED
د.إ0.0559308
|1 ITHACA to CHF
Fr0.0124968
|1 ITHACA to HKD
HK$0.11811
|1 ITHACA to MAD
.د.م0.1411224
|1 ITHACA to MXN
$0.298704
For a more in-depth understanding of Ithaca Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
