JEWEL Price(JEWEL)
The current price of JEWEL (JEWEL) today is 0.04937 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. JEWEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JEWEL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.25K USD
- JEWEL price change within the day is +0.42%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Track the price changes of JEWEL for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0002065
|+0.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00455
|-8.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.01012
|-17.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03532
|-41.71%
Today, JEWEL recorded a change of $ +0.0002065 (+0.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00455 (-8.44%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, JEWEL saw a change of $ -0.01012 (-17.02%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03532 (-41.71%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of JEWEL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
+0.42%
-7.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JEWEL Token description: DeFi Kingdoms is a cross-chain fantasy RPG built on the DFKChain, Kaia, and Metis ecosystems. The JEWEL token is the primary token of the DeFi Kingdoms ecosystem, used for staking, gas, governance, and more! Also, if you need an endpoint for JEWEL circulating supply, you can use: https://supply.defikingdoms.com/jewel or https://supply.defikingdoms.com/jewel/circulatingsupply
|1 JEWEL to VND
₫1,299.17155
|1 JEWEL to AUD
A$0.0770172
|1 JEWEL to GBP
￡0.0365338
|1 JEWEL to EUR
€0.0434456
|1 JEWEL to USD
$0.04937
|1 JEWEL to MYR
RM0.2127847
|1 JEWEL to TRY
₺1.8997576
|1 JEWEL to JPY
¥7.0505297
|1 JEWEL to RUB
₽4.04834
|1 JEWEL to INR
₹4.1771957
|1 JEWEL to IDR
Rp822.8330042
|1 JEWEL to KRW
₩70.327565
|1 JEWEL to PHP
₱2.7523775
|1 JEWEL to EGP
￡E.2.5094771
|1 JEWEL to BRL
R$0.2799279
|1 JEWEL to CAD
C$0.0676369
|1 JEWEL to BDT
৳5.9999361
|1 JEWEL to NGN
₦79.1183872
|1 JEWEL to UAH
₴2.0493487
|1 JEWEL to VES
Bs4.24582
|1 JEWEL to PKR
Rs13.8793881
|1 JEWEL to KZT
₸25.2142464
|1 JEWEL to THB
฿1.6484643
|1 JEWEL to TWD
NT$1.5813211
|1 JEWEL to AED
د.إ0.1811879
|1 JEWEL to CHF
Fr0.0404834
|1 JEWEL to HKD
HK$0.3826175
|1 JEWEL to MAD
.د.م0.4571662
|1 JEWEL to MXN
$0.967652
For a more in-depth understanding of JEWEL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
