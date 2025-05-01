Join MEXC Today
JLaunchpad Price(JLP)
The current price of JLaunchpad (JLP) today is 0.001577 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JLP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JLaunchpad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 47.09K USD
- JLaunchpad price change within the day is +1.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of JLaunchpad for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00001793
|+1.15%
|30 Days
|$ -0.004333
|-73.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.013423
|-89.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.013423
|-89.49%
Today, JLP recorded a change of $ +0.00001793 (+1.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.JLaunchpad 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.004333 (-73.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.JLaunchpad 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, JLP saw a change of $ -0.013423 (-89.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.JLaunchpad 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.013423 (-89.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of JLaunchpad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+1.15%
-10.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A fairlaunch platform that helps blockchain projects launch and expand within the Web3 ecosystem. It is backed by Ting Foundation, UFIN Labs, BingX, and Coinstore Labs — strategic partners who have collectively onboarded over 40 million users and supported more than 400 projects across various blockchain networks. The JLaunchpad Alpha Accelerator Program is focused on identifying and supporting promising Web3 projects in mini-apps, SocialFi, AI and GameFi.
|1 JLP to VND
₫41.498755
|1 JLP to AUD
A$0.00246012
|1 JLP to GBP
￡0.00116698
|1 JLP to EUR
€0.00138776
|1 JLP to USD
$0.001577
|1 JLP to MYR
RM0.00679687
|1 JLP to TRY
₺0.06068296
|1 JLP to JPY
¥0.22521137
|1 JLP to RUB
₽0.129314
|1 JLP to INR
₹0.13342997
|1 JLP to IDR
Rp26.28332282
|1 JLP to KRW
₩2.2464365
|1 JLP to PHP
₱0.08791775
|1 JLP to EGP
￡E.0.08015891
|1 JLP to BRL
R$0.00894159
|1 JLP to CAD
C$0.00216049
|1 JLP to BDT
৳0.19165281
|1 JLP to NGN
₦2.52723712
|1 JLP to UAH
₴0.06546127
|1 JLP to VES
Bs0.135622
|1 JLP to PKR
Rs0.44334201
|1 JLP to KZT
₸0.80540544
|1 JLP to THB
฿0.05265603
|1 JLP to TWD
NT$0.05051131
|1 JLP to AED
د.إ0.00578759
|1 JLP to CHF
Fr0.00129314
|1 JLP to HKD
HK$0.01222175
|1 JLP to MAD
.د.م0.01460302
|1 JLP to MXN
$0.0309092
For a more in-depth understanding of JLaunchpad, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
