What is JUST (JST)

JUST is built on the TRON Network, the largest decentralized application ecosystem, and aims to provide a set of easy-to-use and transparent financial services for users worldwide. Users can mint stablecoin USDJ by depositing TRX assets as collateral in a smart contract. Project is governed by JUST community members based on the number of JST they hold. Proposals are voted upon and determined by the whole ecosystem.

How to buy JUST (JST)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JUST What is the price of JUST (JST) today? The live price of JUST (JST) is 0.0372 USD . What is the market cap of JUST (JST)? The current market cap of JUST is $ 368.28M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of JST by its real-time market price of 0.0372 USD . What is the circulating supply of JUST (JST)? The current circulating supply of JUST (JST) is 9.90B USD . What was the highest price of JUST (JST)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of JUST (JST) is 0.198 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of JUST (JST)? The 24-hour trading volume of JUST (JST) is $ 2.25M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

