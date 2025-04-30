What is Jupiter (JUP)

Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.

Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana's primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.

Jupiter is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Jupiter Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Jupiter, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of JUP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Jupiter price prediction page.

Jupiter Price History

Tracing JUP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing JUP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Jupiter price history page.

How to buy Jupiter (JUP)

Looking for how to buy Jupiter? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Jupiter on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JUP to Local Currencies

1 JUP to VND ₫ 11,718.0695 1 JUP to AUD A$ 0.694668 1 JUP to GBP ￡ 0.329522 1 JUP to EUR € 0.391864 1 JUP to USD $ 0.4453 1 JUP to MYR RM 1.919243 1 JUP to TRY ₺ 17.135144 1 JUP to JPY ¥ 63.620011 1 JUP to RUB ₽ 36.193984 1 JUP to INR ₹ 37.663474 1 JUP to IDR Rp 7,421.663698 1 JUP to KRW ₩ 634.32985 1 JUP to PHP ₱ 24.865552 1 JUP to EGP ￡E. 22.634599 1 JUP to BRL R$ 2.520398 1 JUP to CAD C$ 0.614514 1 JUP to BDT ৳ 54.117309 1 JUP to NGN ₦ 713.619968 1 JUP to UAH ₴ 18.484403 1 JUP to VES Bs 38.2958 1 JUP to PKR Rs 125.187189 1 JUP to KZT ₸ 227.423616 1 JUP to THB ฿ 14.859661 1 JUP to TWD NT$ 14.271865 1 JUP to AED د.إ 1.634251 1 JUP to CHF Fr 0.365146 1 JUP to HKD HK$ 3.451075 1 JUP to MAD .د.م 4.110119 1 JUP to MXN $ 8.736786

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jupiter What is the price of Jupiter (JUP) today? The live price of Jupiter (JUP) is 0.4453 USD . What is the market cap of Jupiter (JUP)? The current market cap of Jupiter is $ 1.27B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of JUP by its real-time market price of 0.4453 USD . What is the circulating supply of Jupiter (JUP)? The current circulating supply of Jupiter (JUP) is 2.84B USD . What was the highest price of Jupiter (JUP)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Jupiter (JUP) is 1.8456 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Jupiter (JUP)? The 24-hour trading volume of Jupiter (JUP) is $ 1.10M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

