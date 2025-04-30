What is KardiaChain (KAI)

KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. The goal is to build a complete blockchain ecosystem for institutions by leveraging 3 main components: gateway, infrastructure, and services. Gateway reduces entry barriers to onboard non-crypto users onto blockchain via user-friendly payment channels. Infrastructure refers to the interlinked public and private KardiaChain blockchain network for users and businesses to operate, leveraging our unique non-invasive interoperability. Services refer to traditional organisations that collaborate with KardiaChain to tokenize and decentralize their existing services/products to become more effective and efficient. After two years of preparation, it is finally time to bring blockchain to mass adoption.

KAI to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KardiaChain What is the price of KardiaChain (KAI) today? The live price of KardiaChain (KAI) is 0.007619 USD . What is the market cap of KardiaChain (KAI)? The current market cap of KardiaChain is $ 36.38M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KAI by its real-time market price of 0.007619 USD . What is the circulating supply of KardiaChain (KAI)? The current circulating supply of KardiaChain (KAI) is 4.78B USD . What was the highest price of KardiaChain (KAI)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of KardiaChain (KAI) is 0.3169 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KardiaChain (KAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of KardiaChain (KAI) is $ 54.14K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

