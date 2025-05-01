Join MEXC Today
KASTA Price(KASTA)
The current price of KASTA (KASTA) today is 0.012622 USD with a current market cap of $ 9.62M USD. KASTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KASTA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.89K USD
- KASTA price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 762.52M USD
Track the price changes of KASTA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000503
|-3.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.002528
|-16.69%
|90 Days
|$ -0.016604
|-56.82%
Today, KASTA recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.KASTA 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000503 (-3.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.KASTA 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, KASTA saw a change of $ -0.002528 (-16.69%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.KASTA 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.016604 (-56.82%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of KASTA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
+3.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kasta is a crypto payment platform that enables instant and borderless peer-to-peer crypto transactions. What's more, they will not charge any fees from payments that are transacted in the same cryptocurrency, or between two users.
|1 KASTA to VND
₫332.14793
|1 KASTA to AUD
A$0.01969032
|1 KASTA to GBP
￡0.00934028
|1 KASTA to EUR
€0.01110736
|1 KASTA to USD
$0.012622
|1 KASTA to MYR
RM0.05440082
|1 KASTA to TRY
₺0.48569456
|1 KASTA to JPY
¥1.80330514
|1 KASTA to RUB
₽1.035004
|1 KASTA to INR
₹1.0678212
|1 KASTA to IDR
Rp210.36658252
|1 KASTA to KRW
₩17.980039
|1 KASTA to PHP
₱0.70355028
|1 KASTA to EGP
￡E.0.64145004
|1 KASTA to BRL
R$0.07156674
|1 KASTA to CAD
C$0.01729214
|1 KASTA to BDT
৳1.53395166
|1 KASTA to NGN
₦20.22751232
|1 KASTA to UAH
₴0.52393922
|1 KASTA to VES
Bs1.085492
|1 KASTA to PKR
Rs3.54842286
|1 KASTA to KZT
₸6.44630784
|1 KASTA to THB
฿0.42119614
|1 KASTA to TWD
NT$0.40428266
|1 KASTA to AED
د.إ0.04632274
|1 KASTA to CHF
Fr0.01035004
|1 KASTA to HKD
HK$0.0978205
|1 KASTA to MAD
.د.م0.11687972
|1 KASTA to MXN
$0.24713876
For a more in-depth understanding of KASTA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
