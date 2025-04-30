What is KaratDAO (KAT)

Karat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls.

KaratDAO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KaratDAO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about KaratDAO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KaratDAO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KaratDAO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KaratDAO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KaratDAO price prediction page.

KaratDAO Price History

Tracing KAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KaratDAO price history page.

How to buy KaratDAO (KAT)

Looking for how to buy KaratDAO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KaratDAO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KAT to Local Currencies

1 KAT to VND ₫ 15.615321 1 KAT to AUD A$ 0.000925704 1 KAT to GBP ￡ 0.000439116 1 KAT to EUR € 0.000516258 1 KAT to USD $ 0.0005934 1 KAT to MYR RM 0.002557554 1 KAT to TRY ₺ 0.022834032 1 KAT to JPY ¥ 0.084755322 1 KAT to RUB ₽ 0.048231552 1 KAT to INR ₹ 0.050183838 1 KAT to IDR Rp 9.889996044 1 KAT to KRW ₩ 0.8452983 1 KAT to PHP ₱ 0.033129522 1 KAT to EGP ￡E. 0.030156588 1 KAT to BRL R$ 0.003364578 1 KAT to CAD C$ 0.000818892 1 KAT to BDT ৳ 0.072115902 1 KAT to NGN ₦ 0.950959104 1 KAT to UAH ₴ 0.024632034 1 KAT to VES Bs 0.0510324 1 KAT to PKR Rs 0.166822542 1 KAT to KZT ₸ 0.303061248 1 KAT to THB ฿ 0.019801758 1 KAT to TWD NT$ 0.01901847 1 KAT to AED د.إ 0.002177778 1 KAT to CHF Fr 0.000486588 1 KAT to HKD HK$ 0.00459885 1 KAT to MAD .د.م 0.005477082 1 KAT to MXN $ 0.011642508

KaratDAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KaratDAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KaratDAO What is the price of KaratDAO (KAT) today? The live price of KaratDAO (KAT) is 0.0005934 USD . What is the market cap of KaratDAO (KAT)? The current market cap of KaratDAO is $ 151.64K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KAT by its real-time market price of 0.0005934 USD . What is the circulating supply of KaratDAO (KAT)? The current circulating supply of KaratDAO (KAT) is 255.54M USD . What was the highest price of KaratDAO (KAT)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of KaratDAO (KAT) is 0.0487 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KaratDAO (KAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of KaratDAO (KAT) is $ 6.10K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!