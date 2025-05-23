What is KEBABS (KEBABS)

KEBAPP is a DePIN project on Solana, decentralizing kebab shops and boosting small owners democracy. It uses token rewards for incentivising supply chain networks, offering decentralized data storage and rewarding loyalty for RWAs.

KEBABS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KEBABS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



KEBABS Price Prediction

KEBABS Price History

How to buy KEBABS (KEBABS)

KEBABS to Local Currencies

KEBABS Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KEBABS What is the price of KEBABS (KEBABS) today? The live price of KEBABS (KEBABS) is -- USD . What is the market cap of KEBABS (KEBABS)? The current market cap of KEBABS is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KEBABS by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of KEBABS (KEBABS)? The current circulating supply of KEBABS (KEBABS) is -- USD . What was the highest price of KEBABS (KEBABS)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of KEBABS (KEBABS) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KEBABS (KEBABS)? The 24-hour trading volume of KEBABS (KEBABS) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

