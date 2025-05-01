What is KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA)

With over 3 million existing users, Kenkado is an RPG game app where players aim to become the toughest fighter. This game is extremely popular in Japan, where it has collaborated with many anime and martial art fighters. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be an NFT game derived from this app game and reskinned with new characters and new setting. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be a Play to Earn NFT game set 10 years after the world of "Kenkado Zenkoku Furyo Banzuke" where battles unfold around the world in the metaverse.

Additionally, you can:

KENKA METAVERSE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KENKA METAVERSE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KENKA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KENKA METAVERSE price prediction page.

KENKA METAVERSE Price History

Tracing KENKA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KENKA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KENKA METAVERSE price history page.

How to buy KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA)

KENKA to Local Currencies

KENKA METAVERSE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KENKA METAVERSE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications: