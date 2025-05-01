Join MEXC Today
KILT Price(KILT)
The current price of KILT (KILT) today is 0.04414 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.18M USD. KILT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KILT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.29K USD
- KILT price change within the day is +0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 49.42M USD
Track the price changes of KILT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001364
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0037
|+9.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00876
|-16.56%
|90 Days
|$ -0.07876
|-64.09%
Today, KILT recorded a change of $ +0.0001364 (+0.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0037 (+9.14%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, KILT saw a change of $ -0.00876 (-16.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.07876 (-64.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of KILT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.95%
+0.31%
+17.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KILT – Represent Your Identity Without Revealing Your Identity You can tell a lot about a person in Scotland by looking at their kilt! But while the individual pattern can represent the “clan” or affiliations of the wearer, it doesn’t reveal private details, like their name or address. Similarly, KILT Protocol provides a way to represent your identity without revealing things you prefer to keep private. KILT brings the old process of trust in real-world verifiable credentials (passport, driving licence, certificate, etc.) to the digital world, while keeping your data private and in your possession. KILT can also be used to create identifiers for machines, services and anything that identities can be built on.
Tracing KILT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.
|1 KILT to VND
₫1,161.5441
|1 KILT to AUD
A$0.0688584
|1 KILT to GBP
￡0.0326636
|1 KILT to EUR
€0.0388432
|1 KILT to USD
$0.04414
|1 KILT to MYR
RM0.1902434
|1 KILT to TRY
₺1.6985072
|1 KILT to JPY
¥6.305399
|1 KILT to RUB
₽3.6190386
|1 KILT to INR
₹3.7333612
|1 KILT to IDR
Rp735.6663724
|1 KILT to KRW
₩62.87743
|1 KILT to PHP
₱2.4603636
|1 KILT to EGP
￡E.2.2436362
|1 KILT to BRL
R$0.2498324
|1 KILT to CAD
C$0.0604718
|1 KILT to BDT
৳5.3643342
|1 KILT to NGN
₦70.7369984
|1 KILT to UAH
₴1.8322514
|1 KILT to VES
Bs3.79604
|1 KILT to PKR
Rs12.4090782
|1 KILT to KZT
₸22.5431808
|1 KILT to THB
฿1.4729518
|1 KILT to TWD
NT$1.4133628
|1 KILT to AED
د.إ0.1619938
|1 KILT to CHF
Fr0.0361948
|1 KILT to HKD
HK$0.342085
|1 KILT to MAD
.د.م0.4087364
|1 KILT to MXN
$0.8642612
For a more in-depth understanding of KILT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
