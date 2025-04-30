What is KINIC (KINIC)

Kinic is a DAO focused on the progression of on-chain artificial intelligence, search technologies, and portable 'AI'. Kinic initially debuted as a winner in the global SuperNova Hackathon. It later transformed into an SNS DAO, with the singular mission of tamperproof AI. Starting as a simple web3 indexer and search engine, it has since evolved into a suite of tools for on-chain search, LLM, and other tamperproof models and vector databases. Anyone can log into the Kinic UI and deploy their own 100% on-chain vector database and select from local or on-chain AI models. The merging of advanced cryptography such as zero-knowledge proofs & chain-key cryptography, with portable AI models will allow for multitudes of use-cases.

KINIC to Local Currencies

