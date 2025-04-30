Koinos Logo

Koinos (KOIN) Live Price Chart

$0.04325
$0.04325$0.04325
+3.64%(1D)

KOIN Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Koinos (KOIN) today is 0.04325 USD with a current market cap of $ 3.60M USD. KOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Koinos Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 661.66 USD
- Koinos price change within the day is +3.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 83.26M USD

Get real-time price updates of the KOIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

KOIN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Koinos for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.001519+3.64%
30 Days$ -0.03368-43.79%
60 Days$ -0.06145-58.70%
90 Days$ -0.15665-78.37%
Koinos Price Change Today

Today, KOIN recorded a change of $ +0.001519 (+3.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Koinos 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.03368 (-43.79%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Koinos 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KOIN saw a change of $ -0.06145 (-58.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Koinos 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.15665 (-78.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KOIN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Koinos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04102
$ 0.04102$ 0.04102

$ 0.04327
$ 0.04327$ 0.04327

$ 2.3
$ 2.3$ 2.3

0.00%

+3.64%

-24.43%

KOIN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.60M
$ 3.60M$ 3.60M

$ 661.66
$ 661.66$ 661.66

83.26M
83.26M 83.26M

What is Koinos (KOIN)

Koinos is a monolithic general purpose blockchain built on a micro service architecture. Koinos smart contracts run on a third-party web assembly virtual machine and are currently targetable by multiple source languages. Koinos uses a novel consensus algorithm called, "Proof of Burn" that combines the energy efficiency of Proof of Stake with the simplicity and economics of Proof of Work along with a fee-less resource system called, "Mana", that lowers barriers to entry into crypto currency.

Koinos Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Koinos, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KOIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Koinos Price History

Tracing KOIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KOIN's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Koinos (KOIN)

KOIN to Local Currencies

1 KOIN to VND
1,138.12375
1 KOIN to AUD
A$0.06747
1 KOIN to GBP
0.032005
1 KOIN to EUR
0.0376275
1 KOIN to USD
$0.04325
1 KOIN to MYR
RM0.1864075
1 KOIN to TRY
1.66426
1 KOIN to JPY
¥6.1773975
1 KOIN to RUB
3.51536
1 KOIN to INR
3.6576525
1 KOIN to IDR
Rp720.833045
1 KOIN to KRW
61.609625
1 KOIN to PHP
2.4146475
1 KOIN to EGP
￡E.2.197965
1 KOIN to BRL
R$0.2452275
1 KOIN to CAD
C$0.059685
1 KOIN to BDT
5.2561725
1 KOIN to NGN
69.31072
1 KOIN to UAH
1.7953075
1 KOIN to VES
Bs3.7195
1 KOIN to PKR
Rs12.1588725
1 KOIN to KZT
22.08864
1 KOIN to THB
฿1.4432525
1 KOIN to TWD
NT$1.3861625
1 KOIN to AED
د.إ0.1587275
1 KOIN to CHF
Fr0.035465
1 KOIN to HKD
HK$0.3351875
1 KOIN to MAD
.د.م0.3991975
1 KOIN to MXN
$0.848565

Koinos Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Koinos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Koinos Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Koinos

