KOLZ Price(KOLZ)
The current price of KOLZ (KOLZ) today is 0.00004221 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KOLZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KOLZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 244.01 USD
- KOLZ price change within the day is +1.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of KOLZ for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0000005787
|+1.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00000688
|-14.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00006239
|-59.65%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00013199
|-75.77%
Today, KOLZ recorded a change of $ +0.0000005787 (+1.39%), reflecting its latest market activity.KOLZ 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00000688 (-14.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.KOLZ 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, KOLZ saw a change of $ -0.00006239 (-59.65%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.KOLZ 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00013199 (-75.77%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of KOLZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+1.39%
+11.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KOLZ is a cutting-edge Web3 platform designed to bridge the gap between leading influencers in the cryptocurrency space, known as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and their followers. By leveraging Sensay’s advanced AI-powered replication technology, KOLZ enables influencers to create digital replicas of themselves, allowing their followers unprecedented access to their knowledge, strategies, and insights. The KOLZ token is the primary utility token of this ecosystem, offering unique features and benefits for both users and influencers.
|1 KOLZ to VND
₫1.11075615
|1 KOLZ to AUD
A$0.0000658476
|1 KOLZ to GBP
￡0.0000312354
|1 KOLZ to EUR
€0.0000371448
|1 KOLZ to USD
$0.00004221
|1 KOLZ to MYR
RM0.0001819251
|1 KOLZ to TRY
₺0.0016242408
|1 KOLZ to JPY
¥0.0060296985
|1 KOLZ to RUB
₽0.0034607979
|1 KOLZ to INR
₹0.0035701218
|1 KOLZ to IDR
Rp0.7034997186
|1 KOLZ to KRW
₩0.060128145
|1 KOLZ to PHP
₱0.0023527854
|1 KOLZ to EGP
￡E.0.0021455343
|1 KOLZ to BRL
R$0.0002389086
|1 KOLZ to CAD
C$0.0000578277
|1 KOLZ to BDT
৳0.0051297813
|1 KOLZ to NGN
₦0.0676440576
|1 KOLZ to UAH
₴0.0017521371
|1 KOLZ to VES
Bs0.00363006
|1 KOLZ to PKR
Rs0.0118664973
|1 KOLZ to KZT
₸0.0215574912
|1 KOLZ to THB
฿0.0014081256
|1 KOLZ to TWD
NT$0.0013515642
|1 KOLZ to AED
د.إ0.0001549107
|1 KOLZ to CHF
Fr0.0000346122
|1 KOLZ to HKD
HK$0.0003271275
|1 KOLZ to MAD
.د.م0.0003908646
|1 KOLZ to MXN
$0.0008260497
For a more in-depth understanding of KOLZ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
