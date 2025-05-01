Join MEXC Today
Kommunitas Price(KOM)
The current price of Kommunitas (KOM) today is 0.0008373 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.39M USD. KOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kommunitas Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 72.83K USD
- Kommunitas price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.66B USD
Get real-time price updates of the KOM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KOM price information.
Track the price changes of Kommunitas for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000000586
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000935
|+12.57%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000453
|+5.71%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001985
|-19.17%
Today, KOM recorded a change of $ +0.000000586 (+0.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.Kommunitas 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000935 (+12.57%), showing the token's short-term performance.Kommunitas 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, KOM saw a change of $ +0.0000453 (+5.71%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Kommunitas 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0001985 (-19.17%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Kommunitas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
+0.07%
-2.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kommunitas is a true decentralized and tierless launchpad with Revenue Sharing Model. There are 4 points that will make us lead the launchpad industry: 1. Tierless. Arent you tired of having NOT enough token to participate in launchpad allocation? In Kommunitas, any amount of KOM token will be calculated for allocation. 2. Transparent. Sick of launchpad with lottery system and not transparent? We praise our transparent way of calculating guaranteed allocation. 3. Revenue-Sharing Model. We share our revenue in stable (USDT) to 2 types of partners : - Kommunitas Private Partners: For users who staked at least 500,000 $KOM tokens. These partners receive 30% of non-refundable fees from First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) and Community round IKOs , distributed every Quarter, thats why its called Quarterly Revenue Sharing. - Kommunitas Millionaire Partners: For those who staked more than 10,000,000 $KOM tokens. These partners enjoy a share of 5% from our Monthly launchpad revenues. 4. Deflationary Token. From 40Billion to 2Billion total supply, a 95% reduction, showed our commitment to the KOMmunity. We also introduced the very first Social Engagement Burning where we burn our token based on social metrics and provide full reports every months. Not only that, a 50% Prematurity Withdrawal penalty (in KOM) will be burned Automatically when a user unstake his KOM token before each maturity date, this way ensuring a healthy circulating supply in the market.
Kommunitas is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kommunitas investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check KOM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Kommunitas on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kommunitas buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kommunitas, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KOM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kommunitas price prediction page.
Tracing KOM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KOM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kommunitas price history page.
Looking for how to buy Kommunitas? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kommunitas on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 KOM to VND
₫22.0335495
|1 KOM to AUD
A$0.001306188
|1 KOM to GBP
￡0.000619602
|1 KOM to EUR
€0.000736824
|1 KOM to USD
$0.0008373
|1 KOM to MYR
RM0.003608763
|1 KOM to TRY
₺0.032219304
|1 KOM to JPY
¥0.119608305
|1 KOM to RUB
₽0.068650227
|1 KOM to INR
₹0.070818834
|1 KOM to IDR
Rp13.954994418
|1 KOM to KRW
₩1.19273385
|1 KOM to PHP
₱0.046671102
|1 KOM to EGP
￡E.0.042559959
|1 KOM to BRL
R$0.004739118
|1 KOM to CAD
C$0.001147101
|1 KOM to BDT
৳0.101757069
|1 KOM to NGN
₦1.341823488
|1 KOM to UAH
₴0.034756323
|1 KOM to VES
Bs0.0720078
|1 KOM to PKR
Rs0.235390149
|1 KOM to KZT
₸0.427625856
|1 KOM to THB
฿0.027932328
|1 KOM to TWD
NT$0.026810346
|1 KOM to AED
د.إ0.003072891
|1 KOM to CHF
Fr0.000686586
|1 KOM to HKD
HK$0.006489075
|1 KOM to MAD
.د.م0.007753398
|1 KOM to MXN
$0.016385961
For a more in-depth understanding of Kommunitas, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
