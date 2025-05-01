Join MEXC Today
Kroma Price(KRO)
The current price of Kroma (KRO) today is 0.00572 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kroma Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 70.85K USD
- Kroma price change within the day is +0.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the KRO to USD price on MEXC.
Track the price changes of Kroma for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00000971
|+0.17%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00535
|-48.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00795
|-58.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04421
|-88.55%
Today, KRO recorded a change of $ +0.00000971 (+0.17%), reflecting its latest market activity.Kroma 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00535 (-48.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.Kroma 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, KRO saw a change of $ -0.00795 (-58.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Kroma 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.04421 (-88.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Kroma: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.17%
-19.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
As Asia’s leading Layer 2 solution built on the Superchain and backed by Wemade, Kroma is the first OP Stack rollup with an active fault-proof system utilizing zkEVM, will transition to a universal ZK Rollup once the generation of ZK proofs becomes more cost-efficient and faster — using its original modular ZK backend library, Tachyon, and plans to push for a gamified Web3 experience, leveraging its strengths in gaming, consumer applications, the Asian market, and technical capabilities to foster true universal Web3 adoption.
As Asia's leading Layer 2 solution built on the Superchain and backed by Wemade, Kroma is the first OP Stack rollup with an active fault-proof system utilizing zkEVM, will transition to a universal ZK Rollup once the generation of ZK proofs becomes more cost-efficient and faster — using its original modular ZK backend library, Tachyon, and plans to push for a gamified Web3 experience, leveraging its strengths in gaming, consumer applications, the Asian market, and technical capabilities to foster true universal Web3 adoption.
Additionally, you can:
- Check KRO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Kroma on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kroma buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kroma, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KRO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kroma price prediction page.
Tracing KRO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KRO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kroma price history page.
Looking for how to buy Kroma? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!
|1 KRO to VND
₫150.5218
|1 KRO to AUD
A$0.0089232
|1 KRO to GBP
￡0.0042328
|1 KRO to EUR
€0.0050336
|1 KRO to USD
$0.00572
|1 KRO to MYR
RM0.0246532
|1 KRO to TRY
₺0.2201056
|1 KRO to JPY
¥0.817102
|1 KRO to RUB
₽0.4689828
|1 KRO to INR
₹0.4837976
|1 KRO to IDR
Rp95.3332952
|1 KRO to KRW
₩8.14814
|1 KRO to PHP
₱0.3188328
|1 KRO to EGP
￡E.0.2907476
|1 KRO to BRL
R$0.0323752
|1 KRO to CAD
C$0.0078364
|1 KRO to BDT
৳0.6951516
|1 KRO to NGN
₦9.1666432
|1 KRO to UAH
₴0.2374372
|1 KRO to VES
Bs0.49192
|1 KRO to PKR
Rs1.6080636
|1 KRO to KZT
₸2.9213184
|1 KRO to THB
฿0.1908192
|1 KRO to TWD
NT$0.1831544
|1 KRO to AED
د.إ0.0209924
|1 KRO to CHF
Fr0.0046904
|1 KRO to HKD
HK$0.04433
|1 KRO to MAD
.د.م0.0529672
|1 KRO to MXN
$0.1119404
For a more in-depth understanding of Kroma, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
