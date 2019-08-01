Join MEXC Today
Kusama Price(KSM)
The current price of Kusama (KSM) today is 15.25 USD with a current market cap of $ 250.57M USD. KSM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kusama Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 868.01K USD
- Kusama price change within the day is +1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 16.43M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KSM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KSM price information.
Track the price changes of Kusama for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.1795
|+1.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.69
|-4.33%
|60 Days
|$ -3.72
|-19.61%
|90 Days
|$ -10.96
|-41.82%
Today, KSM recorded a change of $ +0.1795 (+1.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.Kusama 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.69 (-4.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.Kusama 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, KSM saw a change of $ -3.72 (-19.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Kusama 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -10.96 (-41.82%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Kusama: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.52%
+1.19%
-1.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment.
Kusama is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kusama investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check KSM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Kusama on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kusama buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kusama, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KSM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kusama price prediction page.
Tracing KSM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KSM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kusama price history page.
Looking for how to buy Kusama? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kusama on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 KSM to VND
₫401,303.75
|1 KSM to AUD
A$23.79
|1 KSM to GBP
￡11.285
|1 KSM to EUR
€13.42
|1 KSM to USD
$15.25
|1 KSM to MYR
RM65.7275
|1 KSM to TRY
₺586.82
|1 KSM to JPY
¥2,179.3775
|1 KSM to RUB
₽1,250.5
|1 KSM to INR
₹1,289.845
|1 KSM to IDR
Rp254,166.565
|1 KSM to KRW
₩21,723.625
|1 KSM to PHP
₱850.035
|1 KSM to EGP
￡E.775.1575
|1 KSM to BRL
R$86.315
|1 KSM to CAD
C$20.8925
|1 KSM to BDT
৳1,853.3325
|1 KSM to NGN
₦24,439.04
|1 KSM to UAH
₴633.0275
|1 KSM to VES
Bs1,311.5
|1 KSM to PKR
Rs4,287.2325
|1 KSM to KZT
₸7,788.48
|1 KSM to THB
฿508.74
|1 KSM to TWD
NT$488.305
|1 KSM to AED
د.إ55.9675
|1 KSM to CHF
Fr12.505
|1 KSM to HKD
HK$118.1875
|1 KSM to MAD
.د.م141.215
|1 KSM to MXN
$298.4425
For a more in-depth understanding of Kusama, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
