Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Kujira Price(KUJI)
The current price of Kujira (KUJI) today is 0.2844 USD with a current market cap of $ 34.80M USD. KUJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kujira Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 61.50K USD
- Kujira price change within the day is +1.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 122.35M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KUJI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KUJI price information.
Track the price changes of Kujira for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.004092
|+1.46%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0196
|+7.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0631
|-18.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0946
|-24.97%
Today, KUJI recorded a change of $ +0.004092 (+1.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.Kujira 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0196 (+7.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.Kujira 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, KUJI saw a change of $ -0.0631 (-18.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Kujira 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0946 (-24.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Kujira: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.74%
+1.46%
+13.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Cosmos Layer 1 platform for community selected projects creating true value. Semi-Permissioned In order for a contract to launch on Kujira, it needs to be voted in via governance. This ensures that the quality, sustainability and longevity of the network are protected. A tight-knit hub of revenue generating products with great UX. "Grown-up DeFi" is not a meme.
Kujira is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kujira investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check KUJI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Kujira on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kujira buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kujira, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KUJI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kujira price prediction page.
Tracing KUJI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KUJI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kujira price history page.
Looking for how to buy Kujira? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kujira on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 KUJI to VND
₫7,483.986
|1 KUJI to AUD
A$0.443664
|1 KUJI to GBP
￡0.210456
|1 KUJI to EUR
€0.250272
|1 KUJI to USD
$0.2844
|1 KUJI to MYR
RM1.225764
|1 KUJI to TRY
₺10.943712
|1 KUJI to JPY
¥40.643604
|1 KUJI to RUB
₽23.3208
|1 KUJI to INR
₹24.057396
|1 KUJI to IDR
Rp4,739.998104
|1 KUJI to KRW
₩405.1278
|1 KUJI to PHP
₱15.852456
|1 KUJI to EGP
￡E.14.456052
|1 KUJI to BRL
R$1.609704
|1 KUJI to CAD
C$0.389628
|1 KUJI to BDT
৳34.563132
|1 KUJI to NGN
₦455.768064
|1 KUJI to UAH
₴11.805444
|1 KUJI to VES
Bs24.4584
|1 KUJI to PKR
Rs79.953372
|1 KUJI to KZT
₸145.248768
|1 KUJI to THB
฿9.487584
|1 KUJI to TWD
NT$9.106488
|1 KUJI to AED
د.إ1.043748
|1 KUJI to CHF
Fr0.233208
|1 KUJI to HKD
HK$2.2041
|1 KUJI to MAD
.د.م2.633544
|1 KUJI to MXN
$5.565708
For a more in-depth understanding of Kujira, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee