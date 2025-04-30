Laika Logo

Laika Price(LAIKAL2)

USD

Laika (LAIKAL2) Live Price Chart

$0.06444
$0.06444$0.06444
-8.19%(1D)

LAIKAL2 Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Laika (LAIKAL2) today is 0.06474 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LAIKAL2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Laika Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 139.70K USD
- Laika price change within the day is -8.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the LAIKAL2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LAIKAL2 price information.

LAIKAL2 Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Laika for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0057484-8.19%
30 Days$ +0.01197+22.68%
60 Days$ -0.05626-46.50%
90 Days$ -0.21226-76.63%
Laika Price Change Today

Today, LAIKAL2 recorded a change of $ -0.0057484 (-8.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Laika 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01197 (+22.68%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Laika 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LAIKAL2 saw a change of $ -0.05626 (-46.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Laika 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.21226 (-76.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LAIKAL2 Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Laika: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.06
$ 0.06$ 0.06

$ 0.07076
$ 0.07076$ 0.07076

$ 1.945
$ 1.945$ 1.945

-1.59%

-8.19%

+22.98%

LAIKAL2 Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 139.70K
$ 139.70K$ 139.70K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Laika (LAIKAL2)

Laïka is the first Layer 2 on Dogecoin designed to enhance the use of native Dogecoin assets. Our mission is to unlock the potential of Dogecoin assets and bring DogFi (DeFi on $DOGE) to the cryptospace.

Laika is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Laika investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LAIKAL2 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Laika on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Laika buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Laika Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Laika, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LAIKAL2? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Laika price prediction page.

Laika Price History

Tracing LAIKAL2's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LAIKAL2's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Laika price history page.

How to buy Laika (LAIKAL2)

Looking for how to buy Laika? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Laika on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LAIKAL2 to Local Currencies

1 LAIKAL2 to VND
1,703.6331
1 LAIKAL2 to AUD
A$0.1009944
1 LAIKAL2 to GBP
0.0479076
1 LAIKAL2 to EUR
0.0563238
1 LAIKAL2 to USD
$0.06474
1 LAIKAL2 to MYR
RM0.2790294
1 LAIKAL2 to TRY
2.4911952
1 LAIKAL2 to JPY
¥9.2468142
1 LAIKAL2 to RUB
5.2620672
1 LAIKAL2 to INR
5.4757092
1 LAIKAL2 to IDR
Rp1,078.9995684
1 LAIKAL2 to KRW
92.22213
1 LAIKAL2 to PHP
3.6144342
1 LAIKAL2 to EGP
￡E.3.2874972
1 LAIKAL2 to BRL
R$0.3670758
1 LAIKAL2 to CAD
C$0.0893412
1 LAIKAL2 to BDT
7.8678522
1 LAIKAL2 to NGN
103.7497344
1 LAIKAL2 to UAH
2.6873574
1 LAIKAL2 to VES
Bs5.56764
1 LAIKAL2 to PKR
Rs18.2003562
1 LAIKAL2 to KZT
33.0640128
1 LAIKAL2 to THB
฿2.1603738
1 LAIKAL2 to TWD
NT$2.074917
1 LAIKAL2 to AED
د.إ0.2375958
1 LAIKAL2 to CHF
Fr0.0530868
1 LAIKAL2 to HKD
HK$0.501735
1 LAIKAL2 to MAD
.د.م0.5975502
1 LAIKAL2 to MXN
$1.2701988

Laika Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Laika, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Laika Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Laika

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

LAIKAL2
USD

1 LAIKAL2 = 0.06474 USD

Trade

LAIKAL2USDT
$0.06474
$0.06474$0.06474
-8.46%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee