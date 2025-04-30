What is Laika (LAIKAL2)

Laïka is the first Layer 2 on Dogecoin designed to enhance the use of native Dogecoin assets. Our mission is to unlock the potential of Dogecoin assets and bring DogFi (DeFi on $DOGE) to the cryptospace.

Laika is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Laika investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LAIKAL2 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Laika on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Laika buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Laika Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Laika, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LAIKAL2? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Laika price prediction page.

Laika Price History

Tracing LAIKAL2's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LAIKAL2's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Laika price history page.

How to buy Laika (LAIKAL2)

Looking for how to buy Laika? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Laika on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LAIKAL2 to Local Currencies

1 LAIKAL2 to VND ₫ 1,703.6331 1 LAIKAL2 to AUD A$ 0.1009944 1 LAIKAL2 to GBP ￡ 0.0479076 1 LAIKAL2 to EUR € 0.0563238 1 LAIKAL2 to USD $ 0.06474 1 LAIKAL2 to MYR RM 0.2790294 1 LAIKAL2 to TRY ₺ 2.4911952 1 LAIKAL2 to JPY ¥ 9.2468142 1 LAIKAL2 to RUB ₽ 5.2620672 1 LAIKAL2 to INR ₹ 5.4757092 1 LAIKAL2 to IDR Rp 1,078.9995684 1 LAIKAL2 to KRW ₩ 92.22213 1 LAIKAL2 to PHP ₱ 3.6144342 1 LAIKAL2 to EGP ￡E. 3.2874972 1 LAIKAL2 to BRL R$ 0.3670758 1 LAIKAL2 to CAD C$ 0.0893412 1 LAIKAL2 to BDT ৳ 7.8678522 1 LAIKAL2 to NGN ₦ 103.7497344 1 LAIKAL2 to UAH ₴ 2.6873574 1 LAIKAL2 to VES Bs 5.56764 1 LAIKAL2 to PKR Rs 18.2003562 1 LAIKAL2 to KZT ₸ 33.0640128 1 LAIKAL2 to THB ฿ 2.1603738 1 LAIKAL2 to TWD NT$ 2.074917 1 LAIKAL2 to AED د.إ 0.2375958 1 LAIKAL2 to CHF Fr 0.0530868 1 LAIKAL2 to HKD HK$ 0.501735 1 LAIKAL2 to MAD .د.م 0.5975502 1 LAIKAL2 to MXN $ 1.2701988

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Laika What is the price of Laika (LAIKAL2) today? The live price of Laika (LAIKAL2) is 0.06474 USD . What is the market cap of Laika (LAIKAL2)? The current market cap of Laika is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LAIKAL2 by its real-time market price of 0.06474 USD . What is the circulating supply of Laika (LAIKAL2)? The current circulating supply of Laika (LAIKAL2) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Laika (LAIKAL2)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Laika (LAIKAL2) is 1.945 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Laika (LAIKAL2)? The 24-hour trading volume of Laika (LAIKAL2) is $ 139.70K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

