Lava Network Price(LAVA)
The current price of Lava Network (LAVA) today is 0.05832 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LAVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lava Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 94.93K USD
- Lava Network price change within the day is +1.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Lava Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0006574
|+1.14%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00054
|-0.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.02127
|-26.73%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06168
|-51.40%
Today, LAVA recorded a change of $ +0.0006574 (+1.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.Lava Network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00054 (-0.92%), showing the token's short-term performance.Lava Network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, LAVA saw a change of $ -0.02127 (-26.73%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Lava Network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.06168 (-51.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Lava Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.26%
+1.14%
+5.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lava is a protocol which coordinates traffic from AI agents, apps and wallets on every blockchain. Lava aggregates data providers and directs transactions and queries such as your wallet balance, based on the speed and reliability of the provider. The protocol has secured $3.5m+ in revenue, with chains and apps like NEAR, Starknet, Filecoin, and Axelar already paying LAVA stakers and providers $1m+ to offer ultra-reliable service. If blockchains are cities, Lava owns the roads.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Lava Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.
Tracing LAVA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.
For a more in-depth understanding of Lava Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
