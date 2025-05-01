Join MEXC Today
LBRY Credits Price(LBC)
The current price of LBRY Credits (LBC) today is 0.001426 USD with a current market cap of $ 932.94K USD. LBC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LBRY Credits Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 140.01 USD
- LBRY Credits price change within the day is -0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 654.24M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LBC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LBC price information.
Track the price changes of LBRY Credits for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000002
|-0.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.003224
|-69.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.001164
|-44.95%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002574
|-64.35%
Today, LBC recorded a change of $ -0.000002 (-0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.LBRY Credits 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.003224 (-69.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.LBRY Credits 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, LBC saw a change of $ -0.001164 (-44.95%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.LBRY Credits 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.002574 (-64.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of LBRY Credits: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
-0.13%
+7.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LBRY does to publishing what Bitcoin did to money! Join top creators and more than 10,000,000 people on LBRY, an open, free, and fair network for digital content.
|1 LBC to VND
₫37.52519
|1 LBC to AUD
A$0.00222456
|1 LBC to GBP
￡0.00105524
|1 LBC to EUR
€0.00125488
|1 LBC to USD
$0.001426
|1 LBC to MYR
RM0.00614606
|1 LBC to TRY
₺0.05487248
|1 LBC to JPY
¥0.20378966
|1 LBC to RUB
₽0.116932
|1 LBC to INR
₹0.12062534
|1 LBC to IDR
Rp23.76665716
|1 LBC to KRW
₩2.031337
|1 LBC to PHP
₱0.07948524
|1 LBC to EGP
￡E.0.07248358
|1 LBC to BRL
R$0.00807116
|1 LBC to CAD
C$0.00195362
|1 LBC to BDT
৳0.17330178
|1 LBC to NGN
₦2.28525056
|1 LBC to UAH
₴0.05919326
|1 LBC to VES
Bs0.122636
|1 LBC to PKR
Rs0.40089138
|1 LBC to KZT
₸0.72828672
|1 LBC to THB
฿0.04758562
|1 LBC to TWD
NT$0.04566052
|1 LBC to AED
د.إ0.00523342
|1 LBC to CHF
Fr0.00116932
|1 LBC to HKD
HK$0.0110515
|1 LBC to MAD
.د.م0.01320476
|1 LBC to MXN
$0.02792108
For a more in-depth understanding of LBRY Credits, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.
