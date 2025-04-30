What is Lion Cat (LCAT)

LCAT (Lion Cat) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token with AI-driven tools like price prediction, meme creation, and chatbots. Inspired by 'Leo,' a cat dreaming of space, LCAT ensures security and transparency with a renounced contract and automated token vesting.

Lion Cat Price Prediction

Lion Cat Price History

How to buy Lion Cat (LCAT)

LCAT to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lion Cat What is the price of Lion Cat (LCAT) today? The live price of Lion Cat (LCAT) is 0.03784 USD . What is the market cap of Lion Cat (LCAT)? The current market cap of Lion Cat is $ 14.30M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LCAT by its real-time market price of 0.03784 USD . What is the circulating supply of Lion Cat (LCAT)? The current circulating supply of Lion Cat (LCAT) is 378.00M USD . What was the highest price of Lion Cat (LCAT)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Lion Cat (LCAT) is 0.12618 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Lion Cat (LCAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Lion Cat (LCAT) is $ 73.24K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

