Lion Cat (LCAT) Live Price Chart

$0.03784
$0.03784$0.03784
-5.40%(1D)

LCAT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Lion Cat (LCAT) today is 0.03784 USD with a current market cap of $ 14.30M USD. LCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lion Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 73.24K USD
- Lion Cat price change within the day is -5.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 378.00M USD

Get real-time price updates of the LCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

LCAT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Lion Cat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00216-5.40%
30 Days$ -0.00081-2.10%
60 Days$ -0.05279-58.25%
90 Days$ -0.01527-28.76%
Lion Cat Price Change Today

Today, LCAT recorded a change of $ -0.00216 (-5.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Lion Cat 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00081 (-2.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Lion Cat 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LCAT saw a change of $ -0.05279 (-58.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Lion Cat 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01527 (-28.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LCAT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Lion Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03663
$ 0.03663$ 0.03663

$ 0.04516
$ 0.04516$ 0.04516

$ 0.12618
$ 0.12618$ 0.12618

+0.18%

-5.40%

-23.23%

LCAT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 14.30M
$ 14.30M$ 14.30M

$ 73.24K
$ 73.24K$ 73.24K

378.00M
378.00M 378.00M

What is Lion Cat (LCAT)

LCAT (Lion Cat) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token with AI-driven tools like price prediction, meme creation, and chatbots. Inspired by 'Leo,' a cat dreaming of space, LCAT ensures security and transparency with a renounced contract and automated token vesting.

LCAT (Lion Cat) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token with AI-driven tools like price prediction, meme creation, and chatbots. Inspired by 'Leo,' a cat dreaming of space, LCAT ensures security and transparency with a renounced contract and automated token vesting.

Lion Cat is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LCAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lion Cat on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

- Check LCAT staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lion Cat on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Lion Cat Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Lion Cat, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LCAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Lion Cat price prediction page.

Lion Cat Price History

Tracing LCAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LCAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Lion Cat price history page.

How to buy Lion Cat (LCAT)

Looking for how to buy Lion Cat? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

LCAT to Local Currencies

1 LCAT to VND
995.7596
1 LCAT to AUD
A$0.0590304
1 LCAT to GBP
0.0280016
1 LCAT to EUR
0.0329208
1 LCAT to USD
$0.03784
1 LCAT to MYR
RM0.1630904
1 LCAT to TRY
1.4560832
1 LCAT to JPY
¥5.4046872
1 LCAT to RUB
3.0756352
1 LCAT to INR
3.2005072
1 LCAT to IDR
Rp630.6664144
1 LCAT to KRW
53.90308
1 LCAT to PHP
2.1126072
1 LCAT to EGP
￡E.1.9215152
1 LCAT to BRL
R$0.2145528
1 LCAT to CAD
C$0.0522192
1 LCAT to BDT
4.5986952
1 LCAT to NGN
60.6408704
1 LCAT to UAH
1.5707384
1 LCAT to VES
Bs3.25424
1 LCAT to PKR
Rs10.6379592
1 LCAT to KZT
19.3256448
1 LCAT to THB
฿1.261964
1 LCAT to TWD
NT$1.212772
1 LCAT to AED
د.إ0.1388728
1 LCAT to CHF
Fr0.0310288
1 LCAT to HKD
HK$0.29326
1 LCAT to MAD
.د.م0.3492632
1 LCAT to MXN
$0.7424208

Lion Cat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lion Cat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Lion Cat Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lion Cat

